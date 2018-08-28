Sunshine and Showers

Look out for Felixstowe on Sky TV show tonight

PUBLISHED: 15:40 27 November 2018

Filming on Felixstowe beach for the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year semi final Picture: JIM HORSFIELD

Jim Horsfield

A popular Sky TV show which filmed its semi final along the picturesque Suffolk coast is being aired tonight.

Talented artists competed against each other in the Sky Arts series Landscape Artist of the year back in July when 100 crew members and eight semi-finalists spent the day at Landguard Point looking out towards Felixstowe Docks.

The popular show has become the channel’s second biggest show for viewing figures, and it follows on from the success of Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year.

Karen Everett, director of Screen Suffolk which helped Sky find the perfect location, said: “The beach looked incredible with the specifically designed pods erected for the eight artists, who painted inside them for four hours. We can’t wait to see the landscape views painted of Felixstowe Port.

“The pods were positioned on the beach looking toward Felixstowe’s container port. Three finalists were selected from the semi-final, who will go on to the final.

“The programme makers made a very kind donation to Landguard Fort as well – by way of an extra thanks. We’re really impressed and grateful for that.”

You can watch the show tonight at 8pm on the Sky Arts channel.

Read the full story from July here: Top Sky TV show shoots on Felixstowe beach – see which one here

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

15 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Gallery Bang, crash and pop! Spectacular display to inspire young scientists

27 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Students from Holbrook Academy were learning about the importance of plankton at Lablive 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flames, smoke and explosions were the order of the day at a spectacular display aimed at inspiring the young scientists of the future.

Watch: Suffolk Wildlife Trust releases Christmas ‘advert’ featuring animals filmed in gardens across Ipswich

52 minutes ago Ross Bentley
A fox captured on a trail camera that appears in the Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Christmas video.

Short film - featuring moonwalking hedgehogs and bathing owls - is a reminder to think of wildlife this Christmas, says the Trust.

Rising sea levels a threat to coastal communities

16:00 Russell cook
Flooded fields near Earl Stonham. Could this be the norm for the future as rising sea levels are predicted over the coming years? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Large areas of land stretching as far as Lowestoft in north Suffolk down to Clacton, Walton-on-the-Naze and Mersea Island on the Essex coast are set to be destroyed as rising seas levels flood homes and devastate coastal communities, a chastening Met Office report has concluded.

Final call for Yellow Pages as fingers won’t do the walking any more

16:00 Judy Rimmer
Taking a look through the thin final edition of Yellow Pages - but when did you last use it?: Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Remember when Yellow Pages was the size of a brick? The iconic directory has become ever thinner - and now a “final edition” is dropping onto doormats across Suffolk.

Woman injured after disturbing men in her home during attempted burglary

14:36 Michael Steward
Discovery Avenue in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman was injured after disturbing two men in her kitchen during an attempted burglary in Ipswich.

Ipswich murder trial jury sworn-in

13:56 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A jury has been sworn-in in the trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Investigation into derelict building blaze to take place

13:01 Jake Foxford
Fire fighters at the scene Picture: SAM DAWES

Suffolk firefighters are continuing their inspection of a derelict building that caught fire in the heart of Ipswich’s busy road network.

Gallery Pick the official Suffolk Police Christmas card - drawn by Ipswich primary students

12:29 Jake Foxford
Entry One of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Students from three Ipswich primary schools are in the running to have their festive drawings featured on Suffolk Constabulary’s official Christmas cards.

