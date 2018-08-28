Look out for Felixstowe on Sky TV show tonight

Filming on Felixstowe beach for the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year semi final Picture: JIM HORSFIELD Jim Horsfield

A popular Sky TV show which filmed its semi final along the picturesque Suffolk coast is being aired tonight.

Talented artists competed against each other in the Sky Arts series Landscape Artist of the year back in July when 100 crew members and eight semi-finalists spent the day at Landguard Point looking out towards Felixstowe Docks.

The popular show has become the channel’s second biggest show for viewing figures, and it follows on from the success of Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year.

Karen Everett, director of Screen Suffolk which helped Sky find the perfect location, said: “The beach looked incredible with the specifically designed pods erected for the eight artists, who painted inside them for four hours. We can’t wait to see the landscape views painted of Felixstowe Port.

“The pods were positioned on the beach looking toward Felixstowe’s container port. Three finalists were selected from the semi-final, who will go on to the final.

“The programme makers made a very kind donation to Landguard Fort as well – by way of an extra thanks. We’re really impressed and grateful for that.”

You can watch the show tonight at 8pm on the Sky Arts channel.

