When England beat Denmark in 2002 - were you cheering at Brannigans?
- Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant
As England prepare to take on Denmark at Wembley in the Euros semi-finals, do you remember when the two sides met in the World Cup in 2002?
Today we are looking back at how Suffolk fans cheered on Sven-Goran Eriksson's men, as they played the Danes at the Niigata Big Swan Stadium in Japan.
The round-of-16 match ended in a 3-0 win for the Three Lions - a result supporters would be very happy with this time around.
Altogether, England and Denmark have met in 21 official matches, according to UEFA, with England winning 12 times and Denmark four, while five matches were draws.
Were you among the fans who packed out Brannigans in Ipswich to watch the big match in 2002?
Our photos show the excitement at the nightspot in Cardinal Park and the victory celebrations, with no thoughts of social distancing in those days!
Brannigans was a very popular venue in the early 2000s, and one of many nightclubs to flourish in Ipswich over the years.
It was in a unit which later became a Frankie & Benny's restaurant, and has recently been transformed into the pizza and burger restaurant Dough & Co and Burger Amour.
