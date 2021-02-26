Are you in our photos from Ipswich nightspot Brannigans in 2003?
- Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant
Did you party at Brannigans in Ipswich back in the early 2000s?
Today we are looking back to 2003, when the popular nightspot was based at Cardinal Park and was one of the places to be.
It was one of the popular venues which regularly featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column, along with Liquid, Pals Bar and a number of others.
Our photos show some of the customers enjoying an evening out, with smiles showing how much fun was being had by all.
The bar later became a Frankie & Benny's restaurant, which was confirmed last October to be closing its doors.
Can you spot yourself or any of your friends in our photo gallery?
If these pictures bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
