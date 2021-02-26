News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Are you in our photos from Ipswich nightspot Brannigans in 2003?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM February 26, 2021   
A group on a night out at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003

Enjoying a night out at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Did you party at Brannigans in Ipswich back in the early 2000s?

A group enjoying a night out at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003

A group enjoying a night out at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Today we are looking back to 2003, when the popular nightspot was based at Cardinal Park and was one of the places to be. 

A night out at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003

A night out at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

It was one of the popular venues which regularly featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column, along with Liquid,  Pals Bar and a number of others.

Customers at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003

Customers at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Our photos show some of the customers enjoying an evening out, with smiles showing how much fun was being had by all.

Friends enjoying a drink at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003

Friends enjoying a drink at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

The bar later became a Frankie & Benny's restaurant, which was confirmed last October to be closing its doors. 

All smiles at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003

All smiles at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Can you spot yourself or any of your friends in our photo gallery?

Smiling customers at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003

Smiling customers at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

If these pictures bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 

