5 things you used to be able to do in Ipswich - but can't do now

Just like everywhere else, Ipswich is always changing and looks increasingly different as each year passes.

Many people who grew up in Ipswich will have fond memories of the town, particularly reminiscing about things that are no longer around.

Here are five things you used to be able to do in Ipswich, but can't do now, as suggested by our readers...

1. Catch a flight from Ipswich Airport

Campaigners protest the closure of Ipswich Airport in 1997 - Credit: Archant

Originally opened in the 1930s, Ipswich Airport served the region for more than 60 years.

The airport was also used for military purposes and parachutists but was closed in 1997.

The site was redeveloped as the Ravenwood housing estate.

2. Go swimming at Broomhill Pool

Hot weather at Broomhill swimming pool, Ipswich Dated Aug 1990 - Credit: Archant/Paul Nixon

Broomhill's outdoor pool was a huge hit in the warm weather, with families flocking to the lido to enjoy the great outdoors.

The pool was closed in 2002 and is yet to reopen, despite the site's popularity.

However, if Ipswich Borough Council's funding bid is successful, those in Ipswich might soon have their lido back.

3. Shop at Woolworths and Debenhams

Woolworths Ipswich in 2008, the year it closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Two high street giants that have closed down in the past 15 years are Woolworths and Debenhams, which are fondly remembered by Ipswich locals.

On the Ipswich Star's Facebook post, one commenter reminisced about spending their pocket money in Woolworths on a Saturday morning, while another recalled the pleasant smell of perfume that greeted customers when they walked into Debenhams.

Woolworths closed down in 2008 and Debenhams followed suit in 2021.

4. Collect school uniform from Grimwades

The former Grimwades store in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

The Grimwades shop on Cornhill was a landmark for generations before the shop closed in 1996.

Originally founded in 1844 by tailor Richard Grimwade, the outfitters was the number one destination for families to pick up school uniform ready for the start of the new term.

In its later years, the shop had a restaurant on the first floor.

5. Dance at the former nightclubs

Hollywoods during it's official opening night in 1988 - Credit: Archant

Back in the 90s, party-goers had a range of nightclubs to go to that are no longer around today.

One of the popular options was Hollywoods, which opened in 1988 and underwent a name change to Kartouche in the 1990s.

Another spot for dancers was Liquid, which opened in Cardinal Park in 1999 and would later come to be known as Unit 17.