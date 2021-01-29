Published: 6:00 PM January 29, 2021

To promote the reopening of the Tolly Cobbold brewery a dray, pulled by Suffolk Punch horses, visited the Woolpack pub in September 1990 and groom Tony Moore enjoyed a pint - Credit: Richard Rackham/Archant

Were you a regular of The Woolpack pub in Ipswich in the 1980s? Today we're taking a look at the popular pub over the years.

Our photo of a charity "half beard shave" at the pub in September 1986, featured in a recent Days Gone By feature about Ipswich pubs in the 1980s, brought back memories for reader Keith Roper.

Keith said the people in the photo are, back row, Stuart Jarrold, ex Anglia TV sports presenter, and Peter Lockwood, then landlord of The Woolpack, and, front row, Keith Roper himself, Keith Taylor, who he believes was an ex soldier, and Mr Garrod, whose first name he is not sure of.

A sponsored half beard shave at The Woolpack pub in Ipswich in September 1986. Reader Keith Roper has identified the people in the picture - Credit: Archant

Keith said: "All five of us had half our beards shaved off for charity. The twist was, we had to keep half the beard on for 24 hours. Peter and myself decided to go to Barclays Bank, Woodbridge Road, together and go to individual tills at the same time. It caused quite a stir behind the counter. Sadly Peter Lockwood and Keith Taylor are no longer with us."

He added: "I was a regular at The Woolpack in the 1980s, living just across the road in Tuddenham Road at the time. The pub was an incredibly friendly place and Peter and Pat, who sadly has also passed away, the then landlords, made everyone very welcome, but took no prisoners.

“Mourners” at a wake for Tolly Cobbold beers at the Woolpack public house, Tuddenham Road, Ipswich in July 1989. - Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant

"I used to drink in the small bar at the front, affectionally known as 'The Muppets Bar'. I guarantee everything and anybody was discussed there and the world was always put to rights. There were real characters in there.

You may also want to watch:

"The story goes that the pub was haunted and on several occasions a glass would tumble from the shelf. Was this the ghost or traffic passing by causing a vibration? Who knows?

Another photo of those taking part in the sponsored beard shave at the Woolpack pub, Ipswich, in September 1986 - Credit: Archant

"Legend also has it that there was a tunnel leading to Northgate Street, I believe. I think that was never proved, but kept the children guessing and was a talking point.

"Also there was a ship's clock that used to strike for the different watches on board a ship. The odd thing was that it kept perfect time but would start to strike erratically at the exact point when a ship's captain, who gave it to them, returned back home from his sailings and was due in for a drink.

The scene in the Woolpack Inn, Ipswich, when members of the Arts Theatre Company presented a play, Conversation in Paradise, in 1972. On the stage are, Carol Bollard as Mary (left), and Susan Levi as Eve - Credit: Archant

"There were so many things that happened there. It is such a shame that Peter and Pat are no longer with us to give their accounts."

Do you have memories of Ipswich or Suffolk pubs to share? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.





The Woolpack pub in Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Patrick Cobbold, right, at the Woolpack pub in 1990 with landlord Peter Lockwood and groom Tony Moore - Credit: Archant



