Do you remember The Woolpack pub in Ipswich in 1980s-90s?
- Credit: Richard Rackham/Archant
Were you a regular of The Woolpack pub in Ipswich in the 1980s? Today we're taking a look at the popular pub over the years.
Our photo of a charity "half beard shave" at the pub in September 1986, featured in a recent Days Gone By feature about Ipswich pubs in the 1980s, brought back memories for reader Keith Roper.
Keith said the people in the photo are, back row, Stuart Jarrold, ex Anglia TV sports presenter, and Peter Lockwood, then landlord of The Woolpack, and, front row, Keith Roper himself, Keith Taylor, who he believes was an ex soldier, and Mr Garrod, whose first name he is not sure of.
Keith said: "All five of us had half our beards shaved off for charity. The twist was, we had to keep half the beard on for 24 hours. Peter and myself decided to go to Barclays Bank, Woodbridge Road, together and go to individual tills at the same time. It caused quite a stir behind the counter. Sadly Peter Lockwood and Keith Taylor are no longer with us."
He added: "I was a regular at The Woolpack in the 1980s, living just across the road in Tuddenham Road at the time. The pub was an incredibly friendly place and Peter and Pat, who sadly has also passed away, the then landlords, made everyone very welcome, but took no prisoners.
"I used to drink in the small bar at the front, affectionally known as 'The Muppets Bar'. I guarantee everything and anybody was discussed there and the world was always put to rights. There were real characters in there.
"The story goes that the pub was haunted and on several occasions a glass would tumble from the shelf. Was this the ghost or traffic passing by causing a vibration? Who knows?
"Legend also has it that there was a tunnel leading to Northgate Street, I believe. I think that was never proved, but kept the children guessing and was a talking point.
"Also there was a ship's clock that used to strike for the different watches on board a ship. The odd thing was that it kept perfect time but would start to strike erratically at the exact point when a ship's captain, who gave it to them, returned back home from his sailings and was due in for a drink.
"There were so many things that happened there. It is such a shame that Peter and Pat are no longer with us to give their accounts."
Do you have memories of Ipswich or Suffolk pubs to share? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
