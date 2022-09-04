Revealed: The most in-demand postcodes in Suffolk

The most in-demand postcodes in Suffolk have been revealed - Credit: PA

The most popular postcode areas to buy a home in Suffolk have been revealed.

Estate agents Purplebricks calculated the list from the number of viewings it had seen in each postcode on its website.

IP14 still remains one of the most popular postcodes in the region.

The data revealed that the most in-demand places to live in the region were IP3, IP4, IP14, IP2, IP13, IP6, IP24, which covers the majority of Ipswich.

The areas of CB7 and CB8 were ranked as the second most popular places to buy a home in Suffolk.

The two postcodes cover villages and towns around Newmarket and Mildenhall.

Another west Suffolk postcode in CO10 was ranked as one of the most popular.

The towns and villages – including the likes of Lavenham and Long Melford – have many fine historic buildings and an extensive range of amenities including excellent schooling, shopping and recreational facilities such as a number of golf courses.

Finally, NR34 in east Suffolk is also a highly sought-after area according to Purplebricks.

Located close to the Suffolk coast, the likes of Beccles and Wrentham are becoming increasingly popular with people looking to buy a home.

Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills in Suffolk, said: “The areas don’t necessarily correlate to what we’re seeing – the Suffolk Coast for example remains incredibly popular.

"However, what I think it does show is that buyers are looking at postcodes which are perhaps comparatively more affordable – yet still within easy reach – of the usual hotspots.

"NR34, IP6 and IP13 are close to the likes of Southwold, Walberswick, Aldeburgh and Woodbridge for example – yet you won’t necessarily pay the premium that living by the coast commands.

"All of the postcodes listed also share some very similar attributes.

"They are well connected – close to main roads such as the A12, A14, A140, A11 and A10, have a fine range of family housing and are surrounded by wonderful countryside.

"They are also well-served by some very popular towns and villages which have a range of amenities, excellent schools and recreational facilities – Bury St Edmunds, Beccles, Framlingham, Needham Market, Long Melford and Lavenham to name just a few.

"Others – the likes of Stowmarket, Sudbury and Ipswich – also benefit from regular train services with connections into London Liverpool Street.”