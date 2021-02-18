News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
24-hour online rave gets over 4,000 streams raising thousands

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 7:00 PM February 18, 2021   
DJ's Gareth Harper and Gavin Lamb put on a 24-hour online rave and made over £5000 for charity

DJ's Gareth Harper and Gavin Lamb put on a 24-hour online rave and made over £5000 for charity - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two DJs have raised thousands in a 24-hour online rave for Ipswich charities supporting women suffering from domestic violence and children in need.

Gareth Harper of Romeo Done and friend Gavin Lamb spent Saturday, February 13, DJ'ing for more than 4,000 people who tuned in to their charity livestream for Ormiston Families and Lighthouse Women's Aid.

Mr Harper e.g. DJ Garfie, is splitting the £5,000 raised between the two charities equally and says the event was "absolutely mental".

Gareth has been DJ'ing for nearly two decades and owns events company Romeo Done

Gareth has been DJ'ing for nearly two decades and owns events company Romeo Done - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"The support we had was really amazing and the charities were over the moon with how much how much we raised.

"For everyone who joined in with the stream and donated I can't thank you enough and loads of people have asked if we could make it an annual event."

Gavin Lamb was the other DJ to host the charity event and works for the fundraising team at Ormiston Families

Gavin Lamb was the other DJ to host the charity event and works for the fundraising team at Ormiston Families - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Deb Johnson, fundraising and training administrator for Lighthouse Women's Aid, said: "It was absolutely amazing and I am really chuffed for them.

You may also want to watch:

"Though the fundraising hasn't been as bad as we expected it to be during the pandemic, donations like this are so important for us."

Kate Higgs, income generation and marketing director for Ormiston Families, said they've had to be creative with fundraising events this year and said: "It was so kind for Gavin and Gareth to do this for us."

A total of 4,600 people tuned in to the livestream of the 24-hour event

A total of 4,600 people tuned in to the livestream of the 24-hour event - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Local Charity
Ipswich News
Suffolk

