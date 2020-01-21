E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A14 to be CLOSED until lunchtime as HGV crash causes traffic chaos

PUBLISHED: 08:59 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 21 January 2020

The A14 is closed westbound after a jack-knifed lorry has blocked the road. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The A14 is closed westbound after a jack-knifed lorry has blocked the road. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

The A14 will be closed until lunch after a jack-knifed lorry has blocked the road following a crash this morning.

A lorry crashwhich has closed a carriageway on the A14 has caused traffic chaos across Ipswich. Picture: AAA lorry crashwhich has closed a carriageway on the A14 has caused traffic chaos across Ipswich. Picture: AA

Suffolk police were initially called to reports that two HGVs had collided on the A14 at 6am and have now confirmed that the road will likely be closed until while the lorries are recovered.

The road is closed westbound, between junction 57 at Nacton Heath and junction 56 at Wherstead.

Debris is scattered across the road and Highways England officials are on their way to the scene to assist with clearing the road, saying there has been an oil spillage on the road.

They suggest the road could be closed until 12.30pm.

Police are at the scene of a collision on The Strand Picture: THE BUS SHELTER IPSWICH/JAY HORNSBYPolice are at the scene of a collision on The Strand Picture: THE BUS SHELTER IPSWICH/JAY HORNSBY

MORE: Traffic chaos in Ipswich after A14 closure

The closure is causing traffic chaos across Ipswich, with drivers reporting long delays on nearly every other major route in and out of the town.

There are also long delays on the A14, with traffic queueing for miles back to junction 58 - the Seven Hills roundabout.

Westbound motorists have been advised to take junction 58 through Ipswich and onto the Copdock interchange.

There has also been a two vehicle crash underneath the Orwell Bridge in The Strand.

The crash has closed the Ipswich-bound carriageway of the road and an ambulance has been called to the scene. However, there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

There are also traffic problems on many roads across Ipswich.

There are long delays in Wherstead Road, Nacton Road and Felixstowe Road, as well as London Road and Norwich Road.

The A14 could be closed until lunch after a HGV jack-knifed following a crash. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDThe A14 could be closed until lunch after a HGV jack-knifed following a crash. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Drivers are also recording delays on the A12 northbound at Copdock.

A lorry crash over the Orwell Bridge is causing traffic chaos. Picture: AAA lorry crash over the Orwell Bridge is causing traffic chaos. Picture: AA

