Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich reopens after police incident

Updated

The A14 is currently closed in both directions - Credit: A14 traffic cameras

The A14 on the Orwell Bridge has been reopened after it was closed due to a police incident.

Police were called to the scene on the road outside Ipswich shortly after 2pm on Monday.

According to the AA traffic map there are severe delays of about 20 minutes in the area.

Drivers have started to queue in and around Ipswich due to the incident.

Queues have formed back as far as the Copdock Interchange for the A12 and the Seven Hills roundabout, leading to Felixstowe.

National Highways later posted in social media to confirm the road had reopened between junctions 56 and 57.