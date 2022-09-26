News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Updated

Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich reopens after police incident

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:40 PM September 26, 2022
Updated: 4:09 PM September 26, 2022
The A14 is currently closed in both directions

The A14 is currently closed in both directions - Credit: A14 traffic cameras

The A14 on the Orwell Bridge has been reopened after it was closed due to a police incident.

Police were called to the scene on the road outside Ipswich shortly after 2pm on Monday. 

According to the AA traffic map there are severe delays of about 20 minutes in the area. 

Drivers have started to queue in and around Ipswich due to the incident.

Queues have formed back as far as the Copdock Interchange for the A12 and the Seven Hills roundabout, leading to Felixstowe. 

National Highways later posted in social media to confirm the road had reopened between junctions 56 and 57.

Suffolk Live News
Orwell Bridge A14 News
A14 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

New Road in Naughton where the crash happened

Suffolk Live News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into telegraph pole in Suffolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Tracey Ball has recently re-opened Nourish in Newbourne after taking time out of the industry

Much-loved Suffolk café re-opens after shock summer closure 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Jonathan Baigent, 45, of Fore Hamlet in Ipswich has been jailed for two and a half years for sexual communication

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich paedophile jailed for sending sexual messages to teenage girl

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Ipswich has been found 

Ipswich Live News | Updated

Missing 16-year-old boy from Ipswich found

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon