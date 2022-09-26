News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Severe delays in Ipswich after A14 Orwell Bridge closure

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:13 PM September 26, 2022
There are severe delays in Ipswich due to road closures

There are severe delays in Ipswich due to road closures - Credit: Archant

There are severe delays in Ipswich after the Orwell Bridge was closed due to a police incident.

According to the AA traffic map, queues have formed along key routes such as Wherstead Road, Felixstowe Road and London Road.

Outside of the town, there are drivers queuing as far back as Sproughton and the Seven Hills roundabout for Felixstowe along the A14.

Police have confirmed they are attending an incident on the Orwell Bridge, with the key A14 route closed.

Vernon Street has also been shut in one direction after a Mercedes crashed into railings at the side of the road.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
A14
Orwell Bridge A14 News
A14 Suffolk News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

New Road in Naughton where the crash happened

Suffolk Live News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into telegraph pole in Suffolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Tracey Ball has recently re-opened Nourish in Newbourne after taking time out of the industry

Much-loved Suffolk café re-opens after shock summer closure 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Jonathan Baigent, 45, of Fore Hamlet in Ipswich has been jailed for two and a half years for sexual communication

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich paedophile jailed for sending sexual messages to teenage girl

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Ipswich has been found 

Ipswich Live News | Updated

Missing 16-year-old boy from Ipswich found

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon