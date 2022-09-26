Severe delays in Ipswich after A14 Orwell Bridge closure

There are severe delays in Ipswich due to road closures - Credit: Archant

There are severe delays in Ipswich after the Orwell Bridge was closed due to a police incident.

According to the AA traffic map, queues have formed along key routes such as Wherstead Road, Felixstowe Road and London Road.

Outside of the town, there are drivers queuing as far back as Sproughton and the Seven Hills roundabout for Felixstowe along the A14.

Please be aware there is currently approx. 5 miles of congestion in both directions on approach to this #A14 incident between J56 and J57 near #Ipswich. Please plan ahead of your journey if you're travelling in the area. pic.twitter.com/icELFxjPTC — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 26, 2022

Police have confirmed they are attending an incident on the Orwell Bridge, with the key A14 route closed.

Vernon Street has also been shut in one direction after a Mercedes crashed into railings at the side of the road.