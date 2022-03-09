Hoot and a half! Big Hoot launch event announced for summer

The Big Hoot is almost upon us, and St Elizabeth Hospice have announced the event will kick off with a special Hoot Hike. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The Big Hoot will kick off this June with a ‘Hoot Hike,’ a sponsored walk around town, St Elizabeth Hospice have announced.

Excitement is already starting to build for the Big Hoot, which will see 50 ornately decorated owl sculptures coming in to roost around Ipswich.

The Hoot Hike trail will give participants a first look at the owl sculptures in all their glory, including a number of the town’s iconic landmarks – all while raising some much-needed funds for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Registeration will take place in Christchurch Park and begins at 11am on June 19.

The Hoot Hike featuring three waves of walking groups, leaving at 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Ipswich town are excitedly preparing for the Big Hoot, which will launch with the Hoot Hike on June 19. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Tickets cost £5, but the hospice encourage participants to register ahead of time and get sponsored, to raise as much as they can for the hospice.

Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the Hoot Hike, which will signal the start of the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022.

“We look forward to joining with supporters and trail fans, to make the occasion, exploring the route around Ipswich and catching a first glimpse of some of the sculptures, all while raising vital funds for the St Elizabeth Hospice.”

The Hoot Hike will take participants on a trail through Ipswich, taking in a large number of the sculptures and landmarks. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Elizabeth Hospice works to improve the lives of people with progressive or life-limiting illnesses living in East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

This will be the third art trail brought to Ipswich by St Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with Wild in Art creative producers. In 2016, the town was overrun with pigs for Pig's Gone Wild, while in 2019, Elmer’s Big Parade saw the town filled with elephants.

This month, snouts, beaks and trunks will come together for a reunion event.

Statues from over the years will be displayed at the Town Hall and Corn Exchange on March 12 and 13 from 10am to 4pm, as the town prepares for the Big Hoot.

To register for the Hoot Hike, visit: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/HootHike