Hoot and a half! Big Hoot launch event announced for summer
- Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice
The Big Hoot will kick off this June with a ‘Hoot Hike,’ a sponsored walk around town, St Elizabeth Hospice have announced.
Excitement is already starting to build for the Big Hoot, which will see 50 ornately decorated owl sculptures coming in to roost around Ipswich.
The Hoot Hike trail will give participants a first look at the owl sculptures in all their glory, including a number of the town’s iconic landmarks – all while raising some much-needed funds for St Elizabeth Hospice.
Registeration will take place in Christchurch Park and begins at 11am on June 19.
The Hoot Hike featuring three waves of walking groups, leaving at 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm.
Tickets cost £5, but the hospice encourage participants to register ahead of time and get sponsored, to raise as much as they can for the hospice.
Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the Hoot Hike, which will signal the start of the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022.
Most Read
- 1 Kesgrave shooter has 24-year jail term reduced on appeal
- 2 20 jobs to be created at new special educational needs school in Ipswich
- 3 Cocktails, cherry blossom and brunch set for new town centre restaurant
- 4 Bank card stolen and used as thieves break into parked cars in Ipswich
- 5 Community nurse had more than 200 indecent images of children
- 6 Sale agreed for The Railway pub in Ipswich
- 7 Historic Ipswich town centre pub set to reopen with weekend music nights
- 8 Kesgrave man accused of sexual activity with animals will face trial
- 9 Corrie McKeague told woman he walked to airbase after night out - inquest
- 10 'Really good atmosphere' - Felixstowe's newest wine bar proves a hit
“We look forward to joining with supporters and trail fans, to make the occasion, exploring the route around Ipswich and catching a first glimpse of some of the sculptures, all while raising vital funds for the St Elizabeth Hospice.”
St Elizabeth Hospice works to improve the lives of people with progressive or life-limiting illnesses living in East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney.
This will be the third art trail brought to Ipswich by St Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with Wild in Art creative producers. In 2016, the town was overrun with pigs for Pig's Gone Wild, while in 2019, Elmer’s Big Parade saw the town filled with elephants.
This month, snouts, beaks and trunks will come together for a reunion event.
Statues from over the years will be displayed at the Town Hall and Corn Exchange on March 12 and 13 from 10am to 4pm, as the town prepares for the Big Hoot.
To register for the Hoot Hike, visit: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/HootHike