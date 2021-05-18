Breaking
Body found in the River Orwell
- Credit: citizenside.com/MICK WEBB
The body of a man has been found in the River Orwell.
The find comes after police were called to the bridge by members of the public around 1am to concerns for the safety of a person.
Officers attended but were unable to find them.
A multi-agency search was launched involving police, paramedics, the fire service, the Coastguard and the RNLI.
The man's body was recovered from the River Orwell shortly after 4am.
A spokesman for Suffolk police called for anyone with information to contact the force on 101, quoting CAD 12 of May 18.
The bridge remains open in both directions.
Most Read
- 1 Caravans pitched at Portman Road car park
- 2 Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash
- 3 Plans for new central Ipswich Travelodge now available to view online
- 4 Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons
- 5 Lounge bar with bespoke cocktails and tapas to open at Ipswich waterfront
- 6 Ipswich music producer's 'amazing' rise as global DJ's assistant
- 7 HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED: Witches prove too hot for Lynn
- 8 Felixstowe beach hut sells for record price of £65k within hours
- 9 Breakdown on Orwell Bridge cleared after queues to Copdock roundabout
- 10 Cheers! Ipswich pubs and restaurants welcome first indoor guests of 2021
If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.