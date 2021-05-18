News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Body found in the River Orwell

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:23 AM May 18, 2021    Updated: 7:33 AM May 18, 2021
A 40mph speed limit is being rolled out on the A14 Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been recovered from underneath the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich - Credit: citizenside.com/MICK WEBB

The body of a man has been found in the River Orwell.

The find comes after police were called to the bridge by members of the public around 1am to concerns for the safety of a person.

Officers attended but were unable to find them.

A multi-agency search was launched involving police, paramedics, the fire service, the Coastguard and the RNLI.

The man's body was recovered from the River Orwell shortly after 4am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police called for anyone with information to contact the force on 101, quoting CAD 12 of May 18. 

The bridge remains open in both directions.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.


