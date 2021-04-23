New charity books and retro shop ready to open following lockdown
A new charity bookshop will open fully next week after months of waiting to welcome customers.
Books & Vintage was open for less than a week when Suffolk went into Covid-19 lockdown, forcing all non-essential shops to close.
But now the project, run by the BASIC Life Charity Group, in Walton High Street, next to the Post Office, is ready to reopen
The charity said: "We pleased to announce the re-opening of our Books & Vintage shop in Walton on Monday, April 26.
"Our new staff members, Emily and Jess, look forward to giving you a warm welcome and you can choose from the large quantity of books and intriguing items we have for sale."
The shop will be selling a range of donated books, fiction and non-fiction, paperback and hardback, as well as assorted pre-loved vintage and retro items.
There will be a two customer limit at any time until virus social distancing restrictions can be relaxed.
BASIC Life also runs two charity shops - one in Walton High Street and the other in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe - along with working with local churches to run and support a string of community pop-up shops providing food for those in need across the Felixstowe area and also in Ipswich.
Money raised by the charity is spent locally with the aim to help as many people in need as possible.