Cinnabon no longer coming to A14 service station

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:30 PM March 16, 2022
American chain Cinnabon is set to open a site at Sproughton Services on the A14

American chain Cinnabon is no longer opening a store at a service station on the A14, it is understood - Credit: CINNABON UK

Popular American bakery chain Cinnabon will no longer be coming to a service station near the outskirts of Ipswich, it is understood.  

Signs for the Cinnabon store appeared at the Sproughton service station, which is run by the EG group, in September last year. 

However, few other details on the branch, such as when it would open, were available.

It is now understood that the bakery chain will no longer open at the service station, given the recent success of the grocery store already on the site. 

The American chain is best known for its cinnamon rolls but also offers coffee and cold drinks.

In 2020, Cinnabon bosses had announced their intention to open 150 stores in the UK before 2025.

