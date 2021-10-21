News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Farmfoods set to move in as Aldi confirms closure of store on Ipswich estate

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:30 AM October 21, 2021   
Meredith Road Aldi is closing, but 100 new stores are opening across the country, including 4 in suffolk

Aldi in Meredith Road, Ipswich, is to close on October 24 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Aldi has confirmed a busy store in Ipswich is due to close - but another discount chain, Farmfoods, will be moving into the building.

The Aldi store in Meredith Road, serving the Whitton and Castle Hill areas, is now due to close on Sunday, October 24, several days earlier than originally expected.

Farmfoods said it would move into the building after Aldi leaves and plans to open in December - while also keeping its existing store in Bramford Road open.

Farm Foods in Ipswich

The Farmfoods store in Bramford Road, which will be staying open alongside the new store - Credit: Google

Aldi bosses have said that no jobs will be lost in the move, with all the staff transferring to other branches.

The Aldi closure follows the opening in April of the chain's larger store in Europa Way, close to Sproughton Road.  

A spokesman for Aldi said: "We will be closing our Meredith Road store on October 24 as the site is no longer suitable for our long-term requirements.

"Our valued customers will be welcome at our new nearby Aldi Europa Way store, and all our amazing colleagues will also be relocated to nearby stores.”

A Farmfoods spokesman said: "We have now concluded a contract to acquire the site at Meredith Road from Aldi and will do so in early November.

"The shop will be our second in Ipswich in addition to our existing site at Bramford Road which will continue to trade.

"We look forward to welcoming new and existing Farmfoods customers alike when we open the new shop in December, although an exact date is still to be confirmed."

Local councillors described the news of the Aldi closure as disappointing, but said shoppers would be relieved that another store was taking over the site.

Christine Shaw,  Ipswich borough councillor for the Whitton area, contacted Aldi last month after hearing concerns about the future of the store, and at that time was told it would close on October 28.

She said: "A lot of people will be disappointed that Aldi is closing. There are a lot of older people who don't have the transport to get to the other shop."

However, she added: "The news that Farmfoods is moving in there will be a great relief to people who use that site regularly."

She also said it would help footfall for other businesses that the shop would not be left empty for long.

Rape survivor Sam Murray wants to change the culture around women's safety. Picture: Sarah Lucy Bro

Ipswich borough councillor Sam Murray has expressed concern over Aldi's closure - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sam Murray,  Ipswich borough councillor for Castle Hill and Suffolk county councillor for Whitehouse and Whitton, said: "It's disappointing that Aldi is going, but I am really happy that there's going to be a replacement quickly.

"This will also mean more variety in the area and more jobs, as this is in addition to the store in Bramford Road." 


