'Far too beautiful and iconic to be sat empty' - Arlingtons to reopen

The hugely popular Arlingtons will reopen on Saturday following a takeover by Zoe Cutting, former co-owner of The Moloko cocktail bar - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Danielle Booden

The hugely popular Arlingtons restaurant is due to reopen this weekend under new ownership.

Located on Museum Street, locals across the town were shocked when the venue's doors remained closed after lockdown restrictions ended.

Following the takeover of the business by Zoe Cutting, former co-owner of The Moloko cocktail bar, Arlingtons is now set to resume on Saturday at 5pm.

"It means the world to be taking over", said Miss Cutting.

"I want to ensure the business can be the very best that it can be and give the people of Ipswich what they want and need."

Under new plans, the venue will serve coffee, cake and snacks during the day before becoming a cocktail bar on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The restaurant on the first floor will have local musicians during dining and DJ/music evenings, while bottomless brunch and afternoon tea will also be available.

"We are currently adding some decorative touches for those all important Instagram picture", said Miss Cutting.

"There will be a beautiful swing surrounded by meadow flowers, amongst other things."

At 48, Miss Cutting has 18 years experience in hospitality.

She previously co-owned The Moloko, a successful cocktail and tapas bar located on Lion Street.

"I decided to purchase the business partly because I wanted to be a sole owner", she said.

"But the building is also so close to my heart.

"The Arlington Ballroom was my dance school as a child and it almost became my second home.

"When I wasn't at school I was there.

"It was a huge part of my life."

The grade-II listed building is a former museum and ballroom that dates back to 1846.

In 2018, it underwent a major six-figure revamp after Peter and Alina Gwizdala purchased the business.

Miss Cutting took over officially in June of this year.

"The building is far too beautiful and iconic to be sat empty", she said.

"The history is amazing and I can't wait to tell people more about it when they visit.

"I'm so proud to be taking over."