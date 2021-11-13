Bathstore in Norwich Road, Ipswich, is to close at the end of November - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

Ipswich shop Bathstore is set to close at the end of November - two years after it was saved from a previous closure threat.

The store, in Norwich Road, has put up signs announcing it is closing.

Its closure was previously announced in 2019, after the national retailer went into administration.

The Ipswich store received a reprieve in July that year, when DIY giant Homebase acquired it along with more than 40 other Bathstore branches.

However, Homebase has now decided to close the shop at the end of this month.

In November last year, a car crashed into the front of the store and police were called, together with a structural engineer from Ipswich Borough Council. The building was assessed to be structurally sound and made secure.

Homebase has been approached for comment.



