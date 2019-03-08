Another Ipswich store to close down after firm enters administration

Ipswich's Bathstore in Norwich Road is set to close down after the firm entered administration. Photo: Judy Rimmer. Archant

Ipswich's Bathstore looks set to shut down after the national retailer fell into administration last month.

Signs have been placed outside the store, in Norwich road, advertising its closure.

The branch was one of 135 stores placed at risk when the retailer revealed it was entering administration in June.

The Ipswich store has slashed prices and is offering at least 30% off stock.

A closing date for the store is yet to be confirmed and administrators at BDO are continuing to hunt for a buyer.

At this time it is unclear whether securing a buyer could save the Ipswich site.

Speaking in June, Ryan Grant of BDO, said: "Despite significant investment into the business over the past five years, Bathstore has struggled to overcome the well-documented challenges facing the UK retail sector.

"The appointment was made after several months of difficult trading, and the failure of ongoing talks to find a buyer for the business.

"Bathstore is continuing to trade in administration, whilst the administrators seek a buyer."