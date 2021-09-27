Published: 11:30 AM September 27, 2021

The former Office Shoes store in Westgate Street, Ipswich, which could become a Starbucks branch - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

A new Starbucks coffee shop could be coming to Ipswich town centre.

The chain wants to open a cafe in the former Office Shoes unit in Westgate Street, which closed last year.

Franchisee KBeverage Ltd has applied for planning permission. It already runs the West End Road Starbucks drive-thru in Ipswich and a number of other branches in Suffolk and Norfolk.

The new coffee shop would have a total of 66 seats, spread over two floors, including soft seating and perch seats. The number would also include eight outdoor seats.

Starbucks previously had a nearby branch in the former Great White Horse Hotel in Tavern Street, which closed in 2018.

At the new coffee shop, partition walls would be installed to create toilets and staff areas.

The proposal also includes redecoration and widening of existing openings.

The unit is part of the Grade II listed former Crown and Anchor Hotel, which also includes the neighbouring WH Smith store.

Listed building and conservation area consent have been applied for, with a heritage statement saying the external appearance will be "largely unaltered" except for new signage.

It adds the internal alterations will have no impact on any heritage assets.

Starbucks opened a new drive-thru in the town's Sproughton Road in August.

It also has coffee shops at Ipswich Station and Cineworld, Cardinal Park.

Members of the public can see full details of the application at the borough's planning website, using the reference number IP/21/00998/LBC. Any representations should be sent in by October 11.

Starbucks has been approached for comment.