Published: 3:04 PM August 2, 2021

Staff at the opening of the new Starbucks in Sproughton Road, Ipswich - Credit: Starbucks UK

A new drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop has opened in Ipswich, with celebrations and balloons.

Customers were invited to go along at 8am for the opening of new store, at the junction between Sproughton Road and the A14 (junction 54), on Friday, July 30.

The event included a ribbon cutting and a display of balloons in the chain's green-and-white colours.

The new coffee shop's opening has led to the creation of 10 jobs.

In addition to the drive-thru lane, it also has seating both indoors and outdoors for those who prefer to eat and drink in, with free wi-fi.

Rob Todorov, Starbucks brand manager at EG Group, has said the new store is "closely following the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe."

The new Starbucks is open from 6am-8pm from Monday to Friday, 7am to 8pm on Saturday, and 8am to 8pm on Sunday.







