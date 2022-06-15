News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Blue Inc store stays open in Sailmakers shopping centre

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 3:46 PM June 15, 2022
Blue Inc in the Sailmakers shopping centre

Blue Inc in the Sailmakers shopping centre - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

Blue Inc, which was originally set to be closing down, will stay open in the Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich after all.

The menswear store on Tavern Street was supposed to close soon due to the increase in the rent. 

Blue Inc in the Sailmakers shopping centre

Blue Inc in the Sailmakers shopping centre - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

Daniel Beck, acting manager of Blue Inc, said: “We were going to close down because we couldn’t afford to stay open. 

“The landlord said if we are going to move out and close, we can just stay here.” 

Blue Inc was supposed to close down for the second time in just four years. 

Mr Beck admitted that the previous store team did not keep the shop well maintained. 

Blue Inc team: Tia Meredith, Daniel Beck and Charlie-Arthur-Szmodics

Blue Inc team: Tia Meredith, Daniel Beck and Charlie-Arthur-Szmodics - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

He added: “We’ve got a new staff, me, Tia, Charlie and Reese. We’re trying to build it back up to a maintainable level, like the shop was before it was even spoken about closing down.  

“So far, the sales have been good. We are keeping our shop presentable and tidy. We still make enough to keep the targets going.” 

Retail
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash involving lorry and car

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A14 is currently closed after a HGV leaked fuel over the westbound carriageway

Suffolk Live News

Lane closed on A14 after large diesel spillage near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A gang of fraudsters who targeted people in Suffolk were chased by officers in a long pursuit

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: Police arrest fraudsters who targeted people in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Marley Williams, 21, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail after a series of thefts in Capel St Mary

Suffolk Live News

Man, 21, jailed after thefts from vehicles in village near Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon