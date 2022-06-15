Blue Inc store stays open in Sailmakers shopping centre

Blue Inc, which was originally set to be closing down, will stay open in the Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich after all.

The menswear store on Tavern Street was supposed to close soon due to the increase in the rent.

Blue Inc in the Sailmakers shopping centre - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

Daniel Beck, acting manager of Blue Inc, said: “We were going to close down because we couldn’t afford to stay open.

“The landlord said if we are going to move out and close, we can just stay here.”

Blue Inc was supposed to close down for the second time in just four years.

Mr Beck admitted that the previous store team did not keep the shop well maintained.

Blue Inc team: Tia Meredith, Daniel Beck and Charlie-Arthur-Szmodics - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

He added: “We’ve got a new staff, me, Tia, Charlie and Reese. We’re trying to build it back up to a maintainable level, like the shop was before it was even spoken about closing down.

“So far, the sales have been good. We are keeping our shop presentable and tidy. We still make enough to keep the targets going.”