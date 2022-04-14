Hollywood vintage! Traci keeps 34-year-old bubbly from former nightclub

It is a throwback to a fun night out on the town more than three decades ago, but for one Ipswich woman it is a keepsake worth a place on the drinks shelf.

Traci Smith is the proud owner of the bottle of bubbly, which is around 34 years old, having won it during a competition at the former Hollywood nightclub.

Hollywood's, as it was known, was a social hotspot for party-goers across Suffolk in the 1980s and 1990s, opening in the former maltings near the railway station in 1988.

Traci Smith with her bottle of Bubbly - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It was that year that Traci took home the bottle after going to the club with a friend.

“I took part in a competition. I remember ending up on the stage. I won a bottle of champagne, drink and a hat from the Dreamboys,” she said.

Never opened, the bottle of bubbly has been at her parents' for more than 30 years and rediscovered when they were clearing the house.

Traci Smith's bottle of Bubbly and Dreamboys' hat - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

After finding the bottle and the award from that night Traci now keeps the Hollywood bottle with other drinks that she has received as gifts over the years.

The Ipswich resident said: “I don’t think it would taste very good. I’m sure it would taste even worse now than it did back in the day.”

Events held at Hollywood’s, as it was known, ranged from a children’s Christmas party in 1988 to a carnival queen pageant in 1989.

A typical night in Hollywoods in 1993 as people gradually made their way to the dancefloor - Credit: Archant

The club was given a makeover in the 1990s, when its name was changed to Kartouche, and then in 2003 changed its identity again, to Zest. It is now The Maltings office complex.

In June last year, The Maltings multi-let office was put on sale for a price tag of £4.7m.