Published: 4:30 PM March 25, 2021 Updated: 5:05 PM March 25, 2021

The Burgers, Wings & Ribs double decker bus outside The Duke of York Pub in Ipswich. - Credit: Chris Mapey

A booming fast-food business which was created in lockdown and now has three sites in Ipswich, Colchester and Chelmsford is hoping to be named one of Britain's favourite takeaways.

Burgers, Wings & Ribs has flown to success since it launched its first double decker bus in Colchester back in May last year, just weeks after the lockdown hit.

In August, it opened a new and popular site at The Duke of York pub in Woodbridge Road in Ipswich, which is already nearly fully booked with orders from April 12 onwards and has been booming throughout the lockdown.

The business - which is run by Colchester resident Jack Shaw and his two business partners Neil Austin, a gas engineer, and professional boxer Josh Kelly - has been named as a finalist in the British Takeaway Awards, which is run by Just Eat.

Have you tried the food at Burgers, Wings & Ribs in Ipswich? - Credit: Burgers, Wings & Ribs

It serves food inspired by American fast-food chains and describes its offering as "dirty food done well".

They are now planning to open more sites across Suffolk and Essex, with Bury St Edmunds next on the list.

Even though the business didn't even exist 12 months ago, it is now talked about by reality stars such as Gemma Collins from The Only Way is Essex and Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen.

Tyson Fury, Eddie Hearn and Jordan Banjo have also praised the takeaway, along with an Ipswich Town player who Mr Shaw said orders at least five times a week.

Mr Shaw says the success of the fast-food business is all down to his dedicated team of staff.

"We started less than a year ago and now we have 50 people working in our team," he explained.

"They deserve the recognition as they work the most unsociable hours, but they have done an amazing job.

"Our success is down to their efforts."

The popular takeaway business is now a finalist in the East of England region, where his team is up against a number of other big names.

Mr Shaw said to even be nominated is an "achievement on its own".

You can vote for Burgers, Wings and Ribs, or your other favourite takeaway, in the regional heats of the British Takeaway Awards.

The regional winners of the British Takeaway Awards will be announced on May 15, after which the national final takes place.

To vote for Burgers, Wings & Ribs in the awards see here or visit their website for more information.