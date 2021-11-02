Ipswich fish and chip shop scoops fourth food award
An Ipswich fish and chip shop has netted a fourth Good Food Award on the trot by keeping to a simple rule: "stick to quality".
Award winning Codfellas, on Greenfinch Avenue, in Chantry, won the Good Food Awards Gold Seal, the prize for restaurants achieving consistently high customer ratings/votes over three years.
Boss Ozzie Bozdag said: "When you have all of these awards you have to keep this standard.
"It's a busy shop. It's been very tough recently, Covid has made people not want to work.
"As to why I'm best? It's really really simple. I stick to the quality."
Codfellas sources their fish from Leinebris Line, based in Norway, who deliver high quality fish caught within 48 hours to the takeaway.
This however, comes at a price: "A box of haddock I buy costs £172-182, you can get a box of cheap fish for £100."
Mr Bozdag is equally as passionate about sourcing high quality potatoes for his chips, opting for the Suffolk Agria variety.
Mr Bozdag, who's been in the food business for 20 years, said: "I buy much more expensive potatoes, Suffolk Agrias, which are some of the most expensive potatoes on the market.
"The reason I do it? How golden they are! If you know how to treat them you can get them more golden and fluffy than any other."
New potatoes and Lincolnshire Agria varieties are used in the shop but Mr Bozdag said one thing is consistent.
He said: "All of our products are the same. Quality is central."
There has been a fish and chip shop on the site of Codfellas Ipswich for more than 50 years.
The shop was built in 1961 and four years later the first chippy moved in.
The shop is also closely involved with the Chantry Community Charity.
Mr Bozdag added: "We raise funds, and go buy food from Cash and Carry, which we take to the Chequers Hotel and West Villa where it's distributed. We also drop toiletries to Kingsley House, off London Road."