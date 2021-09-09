Published: 7:00 PM September 9, 2021

The Dhaka Restaurant in Orwell Place, Ipswich, is on the market - Credit: Paul Keen, Penn Commercial

The long-established Dhaka Indian restaurant in Ipswich town centre is on the market.

The current business owner is planning to retire, and would like to hand the popular restaurant over to someone who will run the same type of business.

The Grade II listed Dhaka in Orwell Place, which has a five-star rating, is being marketed by Penn Commercial, on a new lease at £39,000 per year exclusive.

It has built up a fine reputation for its Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine over the years, having operated since 1984.

The interior of the Dhaka Restaurant in Ipswich - Credit: Paul Keen, Penn Commercial

The property is Grade II listed and the ground-floor accommodation provides for a 100-cover restaurant, with a well-equipped kitchen.

It has a bar area, conservatory dining area, and outside terrace dining/smoking area, as well as a first-floor storage area.

The property is available to let on a new full repairing and insuring lease, for a term of years to be agreed. The building also includes a first-floor four-bedroom flat which could be rented out.

If you would like to arrange a viewing, contact Penn Commercial on 01473 211933.

