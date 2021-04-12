News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich book store calls for shoppers to support independents

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:25 PM April 12, 2021   
Andrew Marsh owner of the independent book shop Dial Lane Books.

Andrew Marsh, owner of the independent book shop Dial Lane Books - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An Ipswich bookseller has called on shoppers to keep to supporting independent traders now non-essential retail has reopened under easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Dial Lane Books re-opened on Monday, with owner Andrew Marsh excited to have customers back. 

"I am absolutely over the moon to be open," said Mr Marsh.

Mr Marsh said that customers were arriving at the shop from around 8.50am, as the store opened for the first time since the national lockdown.

Andrew Marsh outside Dial Lane Books on its first day of re-opening

Andrew Marsh outside Dial Lane Books on its first day of re-opening - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It's so nice to see people," said Mr Marsh. 

"It's nice to have people in the shop."

Despite a busy day for big chain companies like Primark and Debenhams, Mr Marsh said he was confident that shoppers would be out to support independent businesses like his.

"I have no doubt about people coming out to support me," said Mr Marsh. 

However, Mr Marsh said it was important shoppers didn't treat the re-opening of stores as a one-off event and continued to support businesses like his in the coming months. 

"It's not just about today," said Mr Marsh. 

