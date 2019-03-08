E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

What is going to happen to Ipswich's easyHotel?

PUBLISHED: 12:06 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 05 August 2019

easyHotel, in Ipswich town centre. Photo: Rachel Edge.

easyHotel, in Ipswich town centre. Photo: Rachel Edge.

Archant

The founder of easyHotel is fiercely battling against an approaching takeover bid despite the company's board giving it the green light.

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hoteleasyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou is urging shareholders to follow his lead and reject the offer from ICAMAP and Ivanhoe Cambridge.

Through his easyGroup investment firm, Sir Stelios still owns 27% of the 'super-budget' hotel chain.

MORE: No more cash turnstiles at Portman Road on match day

And he said he would be rejecting the offer from Luxembourg investment group ICAMAP and Canadian pension fund Ivanhoe Cambridge which values the firm at £138.7m.

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hoteleasyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel

The companies, which already own 38.7% and 35% of the firm respectively, have made a 95p-a-share offer for easyHotel.

Sir Stelios said: "I find the offer from ICAMAP to be very low and I urge all other shareholders to take no action (ie not accept the ICAMAP offer) until the true value and future potential of easyHotel can be evaluated.

You may also want to watch:

"It should be noted ICAMAP themselves paid 110p (per share) only 18 months ago and the stock has been as high as 128p just 15 months ago."

The group currently operates 38 hotels across 10 countries and opened a new hotel in Northgate Street, Ipswich, in January.

However, as the proposed deal revolves around further expanding the company across Europe it is not expected to have any negative repercussions for the Suffolk site.

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hoteleasyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel

In May, easyHotel revealed that sales jumped 25.3% to £20.2m in the six months to March 31.

One of those supporting the offer is easyHotel chairman Jonathan Lane, who believes the offer is "fair and reasonable".

He added: "If accepted, the offer should enable the easyHotel group to accelerate its expansion into major European cities where it sees significant opportunity, underpinning the long-term growth and prosperity of the easyHotel brand."

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hoteleasyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel

Harm Meijer, founding partner and managing director of ICAMAP, said: "We continue to believe in the long-term strategy of the business. However, we also believe that the company needs a change in its shareholder base in order for easyHotel to become a true leading pan-European budget hotel player."

Investors seemed impressed with the offer, and shares quickly jumped to 95p - the offer price - in early trading on Monday.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in 'targeted attack'

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Alleyway hit by drug-dealing and fly tipping to be blocked off to troublemakers

Tennyson Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Young couple 'over the moon' after winning dream Ipswich wedding

Amber Young and her fiance Matt Hoy, pictured here with their daughters Zoe-May and Jasmine-Marie, have won their dream wedding. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Live Today's news as it happens

Stay with us for breaking news updates from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated Missing man from Ipswich found safe and well

Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Alleyway hit by drug-dealing and fly tipping to be blocked off to troublemakers

Tennyson Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Young couple ‘over the moon’ after winning dream Ipswich wedding

Amber Young and her fiance Matt Hoy, pictured here with their daughters Zoe-May and Jasmine-Marie, have won their dream wedding. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Today’s news as it happens

Stay with us for breaking news updates from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Theatre in the Forest turns Romeo and Juliet into a colourful 1960s seaside postcard

Red Rose Chain brings the feel of a 1960s seaside postcard to Shakespeare's classic romance Romeo and Juliet as this year's Theatre in the Forest production at Jimmy's Farm Photo: Bill Jackson

Kings of Anglia - An opening-day win at Burton and Lambert’s transfer frustrations

Ipswich Town won their opening game of the season 1-0 at Burton Albion.

‘Udder nightmare’ – Firefighters called to help cow trapped in ditch

A cow has come into a spot of trouble in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s easyHotel?

easyHotel, in Ipswich town centre. Photo: Rachel Edge.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists