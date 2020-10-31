E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Organic farm shop just outside Ipswich opens its doors

PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 October 2020

Ben Goodrum with some of his organic produce at the opening of his new farm shop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ben Goodrum with some of his organic produce at the opening of his new farm shop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An organic farm shop based inside a renovated stable block has opened just outside Ipswich.

Ben Goodrum has set up a new farm shop near Claydon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBen Goodrum has set up a new farm shop near Claydon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broomvale Organic Farm Shop opened today in Claydon, just off the B1113.

Owner Ben Goodrum was made redundant early on in the pandemic and has since been painstakingly restoring the building which used to house a different farm shop.

Despite never having run a farm shop before Mr Goodrum said he is looking forward to the challenge and to being his own boss.

Ben Goodrum and Suzanne Dakin setting up the produce at the new farm shop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBen Goodrum and Suzanne Dakin setting up the produce at the new farm shop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said: “The aim is to provide quality, fresh, local produce for people. I’ve had to find the local contacts to supply a full range of vegetables, fruits, preserves, honey – all the things you need from a farm shop.

Ben Goodrum has set up a new farm shop near Claydon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBen Goodrum has set up a new farm shop near Claydon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“As we get established, we’re looking to build relationships with more organic producers in the area to be able to add to our range and offer the customers more choice.”

Mr Goodrum said he was prepared should further coronavirus restrictions come into place.

He has created an outside market stall and a sanitising station for those who wish to shop without coming into the shop.

“And if we do have to go back into another lockdown then I’ll also be offering deliveries for the vulnerable,” he said.

