News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Gallery

First look at new Arlingtons as venue reopening today

Author Picture Icon

William Warnes

Published: 12:56 PM August 6, 2022
Updated: 1:12 PM August 6, 2022
Tables inside the new Arlingtons

Arlingtons will reopen today at 5pm - Credit: Charlotte Bond

With the highly-anticipated reopening of Arlingtons today, here is a first-look inside the popular Ipswich venue. 

Inside Arlingtons

Arlingtons in Ipswich has been taken over by Zoe Cutting - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Piano and speakers

The restaurant on the first floor will have local musicians during dining and DJ/music evenings - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sofas and paintings inside the new Arlingtons

Miss Cutting said she was hoping to target "the more mature clientele" - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Located on Museum Street, the establishment, widely considered to be an Ipswich institution, caused a stir after its doors remained closed after lockdown restrictions ended.

However, Arlingtons has now been taken over by the former co-owner of The Moloko cocktail bar, Zoe Cutting, and will resume business today at 5pm.

Zoe Cutting, new owner of Arlingtons

Zoe Cutting, new owner of Arlingtons - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A selection of alcohol

The venue will become a cocktail bar on Friday and Saturday evenings. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sofa and paintings

The venue has undergone a redesign - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Miss Cutting, who grew up attending a dance school in the Arlington Ballroom, said "it means the world to be taking over."

"The building is far too beautiful and iconic to be sat empty.

"I want to ensure the business can be the very best that it can be and give the people of Ipswich what they want and need."

Pink and white flowers in front of Arlingtons sign

Miss Cutting said: "The building is far too beautiful and iconic to be sat empty." - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Paintings and chairs

Bottomless brunch and afternoon tea will also be available

Flowers in front of Arlingtons sign

People across Ipswich were disappointed after Arlingtons' doors did not reopen after lockdown restrictions ended - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Zoe Cutting in front of a 'this must be the place' sign

Miss grew up attending a dance school in the Arlington Ballroom - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The venue will serve coffee, cake and snacks during the day before becoming a cocktail bar on Friday and Saturday evenings. 

The restaurant on the first floor will have local musicians during dining and DJ/music evenings, while bottomless brunch and afternoon tea will also be available. 

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Arlingtons and Zoe Cutting

'Far too beautiful and iconic to be sat empty' - Arlingtons to reopen

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened along The Strand in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Man in 20s suffers life-changing injuries after crash near Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Parcels dumped in a bush

Mid Suffolk Council

Investigation launched after EVRi parcels found dumped in hedge

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
A woman who was reported missing from Ipswich more than three weeks ago has been found 

Updated

Missing Ipswich teenager found, police confirm

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon