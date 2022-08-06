First look at new Arlingtons as venue reopening today

Gallery

With the highly-anticipated reopening of Arlingtons today, here is a first-look inside the popular Ipswich venue.

Located on Museum Street, the establishment, widely considered to be an Ipswich institution, caused a stir after its doors remained closed after lockdown restrictions ended.

However, Arlingtons has now been taken over by the former co-owner of The Moloko cocktail bar, Zoe Cutting, and will resume business today at 5pm.

Miss Cutting, who grew up attending a dance school in the Arlington Ballroom, said "it means the world to be taking over."

"The building is far too beautiful and iconic to be sat empty.

"I want to ensure the business can be the very best that it can be and give the people of Ipswich what they want and need."

The venue will serve coffee, cake and snacks during the day before becoming a cocktail bar on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The restaurant on the first floor will have local musicians during dining and DJ/music evenings, while bottomless brunch and afternoon tea will also be available.