Freston Boot named among world's best pubs with award win

Published: 7:00 PM July 30, 2021

The Freston Boot has been named among the top 10% of pubs and restaurants in the world by Tripadvisor - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A popular Suffolk pub has been named among some of the best establishments in the world after a Tripadvisor award win.

The Freston Boot, the pub first in the UK to go cashless, has received a Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Award, putting it in the top 10% of pubs and restaurants around the globe.

The pub is popular for its craft beer and restaurant - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The award is based on reviews submitted via the travel website, with customers praising the pub for its friendly staff, good food and selection of craft beers.

It is the second cause for celebration at the pub in recent weeks, with it receiving the National Pub & Bar Award for Suffolk earlier this month.

Its owners say the pub and restaurant's innovation has helped it make a name for itself on the national stage – boasting its own in-house cinema and wedding venue.

Damon Jeffrey, one of the pub's owners in their garden, which has a teepee and roundhouse - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Damon Jeffrey, one of the pub's owners, said he and the team are on "cloud nine" with the award wins – and is planning an Oscars-style ceremony for his staff.

Mr Jeffrey said: "When I received the email saying we'd won the award I was genuinely surprised – I thought it was a local award, which is nice.

"But to find out it is recognising us as one of the best worldwide, I was completely blown away.

"It has been a really tough year for everyone and the industry has really struggled, so for people to recognise our hard work is absolutely fantastic.

"We were stunned with the first award, but receiving the second really is incredible. We couldn't have done it without our team – I am so proud of all of them, they are amazing."

Rosie the pub dog waiting for some food at the Freston Boot - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Jeffrey added the pub is aiming to be awarded an AA Rosette next year.

The pub is also hosting its first-ever comedy event on Sunday, the comedy roast, including three of the best up and coming comedians in the country.

Paul Pirir, Eddy Brimson and MC Ben van Der Velde are all set to take to the stage on the evening.

Mr Jeffrey added: "We thought people need a laugh after all the lockdowns.

"We've got three fantastic acts and it should make for a really cool night."

Tickets come with a choice of roast dinner, priced at £30 per person.