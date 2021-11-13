Ryan and Darren Scott, landlords of the Golden Hind in Nacton Road, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Landlords of a popular Ipswich pub are planning a big Christmas celebration, with a lights switch-on including live entertainment.

Darren and Ryan Scott took over at the Golden Hind, in Nacton Road, in September 2019 , and have since turned it into a real community hub.

Now they want to bring some good cheer to all after the struggles during the pandemic.

The fun will get under way from 12 noon onwards on Sunday, November 28, with live music from 3pm and the lights going on at 6pm.

The event will include performances by The Three Buskateers, Ipswich Reggae Choir and The Soul Project.

Ryan and Darren Scott, landlords of the Golden Hind pub in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

There will also be karaoke, Christmas craft stalls, Santa's grotto and more - as well as a raffle to help towards the £10,000-plus cost of the lights.

Ryan said: "Last year we decided, no matter what the Covid restrictions would be, that we wanted to go all out on our Christmas lights, to bring some festive joy to the local community.

"The lights were such a big thing and we had so much interest. There was a real buzz about it in the local area.

"Now everyone has been saying: 'You'd better do them again this year'!"

Although last year's lights were a big hit with locals, the couple didn't organise a switch-on.

The Golden Hind pub in Nacton Road, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ryan said: "This year we have decided to go even bigger and better, to bring the local community together after a challenging two years."

He said, when they first took over, the pub was in a bad condition.

"This was not an easy challenge to take on. However, we have come a long way in these two years and have completely turned the pub around."

The Golden Hind was voted the best pub in Ipswich by readers in our Hospitality Heroes poll in September, showing just how important it is to people in the area.

At that time, general manager Sarah Cooper paid tribute to their dedication, and said: "This just shows that the hard work the landlords have been put in has paid off."

The Scotts regularly host entertainment and charity events, and have built a reputation for live music, as well as becoming known for their food.

Other special events are also being planned at The Golden Hind over the Christmas period, including a children's party. For more details, search for @ipswichgoldenhind on Facebook.







