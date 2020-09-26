Victorian Water Mill just outside Ipswich up for auction
PUBLISHED: 11:12 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 26 September 2020
A Victorian water mill just outside Ipswich with a “plethora of opportunities for redevelopment” has come up for auction.
Bucklesham Water Mill, on Newbourn Road, is being sold via a live-streamed auction on Wednesday September 30 and is expected to fetch around £125-150,000.
According to the website Mills Archive the mill was built in 1829.
It was largely run by the Daniel family throughout the 19th century with the last miller being recorded as Henry Daniel in 1896.
Then in around 1977 the mill house was demolished and the mill building was converted into an office.
According to Luke Golding, of Goldings Auctions who are selling the property, there are a range of possibilities for the property subject to planning permissions.
He said: “We’re getting people looking at it for holiday lets – sort of up-market Airbnbs.
“We’ve got a pushbike society that are looking to turn it into a bike cafe. With a little cafe downstairs and residential upstairs.”
But the three-storey property is on the floodplain meaning that the ground floor could not be developed into a residential space.
Mr Golding said the mill owner could even own part of the river flowing past the building – but he was working to clarify whether this was the case.
“We believe,” he said. “You own the water where the former mill turbine used to sit in the river. So actually in your title you own a bit of the river bed.
“It’s a bit unusual, you don’t sell many properties with a bit of river.
“It’s very quirky and in a hugely sought after area.”
For further information contact Tim or Luke Golding on 01473 210200.
