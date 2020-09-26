E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Victorian Water Mill just outside Ipswich up for auction

PUBLISHED: 11:12 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 26 September 2020

Bucklesham Water Mill is going under the hammer in a virtual auction on Spetember 30. It has a guide price of between £125-150,000. Picture: GOLDINGS AUCTIONS

Bucklesham Water Mill is going under the hammer in a virtual auction on Spetember 30. It has a guide price of between £125-150,000. Picture: GOLDINGS AUCTIONS

Archant

A Victorian water mill just outside Ipswich with a “plethora of opportunities for redevelopment” has come up for auction.

Bucklesham Water Mill is going under the hammer in a virtual auction on Spetember 30. It has a guide price of between £125-150,000. Picture: GOLDINGS AUCTIONSBucklesham Water Mill is going under the hammer in a virtual auction on Spetember 30. It has a guide price of between £125-150,000. Picture: GOLDINGS AUCTIONS

Bucklesham Water Mill, on Newbourn Road, is being sold via a live-streamed auction on Wednesday September 30 and is expected to fetch around £125-150,000.

According to the website Mills Archive the mill was built in 1829.

It was largely run by the Daniel family throughout the 19th century with the last miller being recorded as Henry Daniel in 1896.

Bucklesham Water Mill is going under the hammer in a virtual auction on Spetember 30. It has a guide price of between £125-150,000. Picture: GOLDINGS AUCTIONSBucklesham Water Mill is going under the hammer in a virtual auction on Spetember 30. It has a guide price of between £125-150,000. Picture: GOLDINGS AUCTIONS

WATCH: Look around former cannabis farm for sale in Ipswich

Then in around 1977 the mill house was demolished and the mill building was converted into an office.

According to Luke Golding, of Goldings Auctions who are selling the property, there are a range of possibilities for the property subject to planning permissions.

Bucklesham Water Mill is going under the hammer in a virtual auction on Spetember 30. It has a guide price of between £125-150,000. Picture: GOLDINGS AUCTIONSBucklesham Water Mill is going under the hammer in a virtual auction on Spetember 30. It has a guide price of between £125-150,000. Picture: GOLDINGS AUCTIONS

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We’re getting people looking at it for holiday lets – sort of up-market Airbnbs.

“We’ve got a pushbike society that are looking to turn it into a bike cafe. With a little cafe downstairs and residential upstairs.”

But the three-storey property is on the floodplain meaning that the ground floor could not be developed into a residential space.

Bucklesham Water Mill is going under the hammer in a virtual auction on Spetember 30. It has a guide price of between £125-150,000. Picture: GOLDINGS AUCTIONSBucklesham Water Mill is going under the hammer in a virtual auction on Spetember 30. It has a guide price of between £125-150,000. Picture: GOLDINGS AUCTIONS

MORE: Manor house with private airfield for sale in Suffolk

Mr Golding said the mill owner could even own part of the river flowing past the building – but he was working to clarify whether this was the case.

Bucklesham Water Mill is going under the hammer in a virtual auction on Spetember 30. It has a guide price of between £125-150,000. Picture: GOLDINGS AUCTIONSBucklesham Water Mill is going under the hammer in a virtual auction on Spetember 30. It has a guide price of between £125-150,000. Picture: GOLDINGS AUCTIONS

“We believe,” he said. “You own the water where the former mill turbine used to sit in the river. So actually in your title you own a bit of the river bed.

“It’s a bit unusual, you don’t sell many properties with a bit of river.

“It’s very quirky and in a hugely sought after area.”

For further information contact Tim or Luke Golding on 01473 210200.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man with ‘lethal’ firearms in car jailed for seven and a half years

Patrick Smith, of Ipswich, has been jailed for seven and a half years after 'lethal' firearms were found in his car. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

CCTV appeal after man ‘banged on roof’ of vehicle in B&M car park

Suffolk police would like to speak with the man in this photo in connection with a public order offence in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Like a 1950s bubble’ – See inside floating home up for sale on River Orwell

The Exuberance is an idyllic floating home on the River Orwell in Suffolk. Picture: YOPA

9 of the best Sunday roasts in Suffolk

The family sharing roast at The Black Lion in Long Melford Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues look to maintain 100% League One record as Rochdale make first visit

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER