Ipswich mum hopes 'to take over the world' with beauty shop rebrand

Published: 11:30 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 12:02 PM August 27, 2021

An Ipswich mum is hoping "to take over the world" with her new beauty shop rebrand.

Sam Pollock ran Izabelle's Beauty Clinic - named after her 13-year-old daughter - in Princes Street, Ipswich but closed the business earlier this month ahead of a move to a larger premises in nearby Tacket Street.

Spirit and Skin is now in Tacket Street, Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 40-year-old has taken the move as an opportunity to re-brand and her new shop will be known as Spirit and Skin a name that appeared to her while she was meditating.

She said: "I meditate and I kept seeing Spirit and Skin in my self conscious."

Ms Pollock, who runs the shop with business partner Nick Saint, added: "We are growing really quickly. I'm hoping to take over the world so that's why I'm making the move now for a better location.

"We have worked hard to grow who we are and this is also a great location."

The spot in Tacket Street was formerly home to Bodylines Beauty Salon, which has since moved to Suffolk Food Hall after the owners wanted to move out of Ipswich town centre.

Ms Pollock's Spirit and Skin business is focused on facials and massages, and she wants to ensure her clients leave feeling pampered and relaxed.

Inside Spirit and Skin - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"I have been in health and beauty for 23 years and I have found beauty treatments are often about getting you in and out," she added.

"I want to create an environment where you will feel relaxed.

"When you have a treatment here we have room where you can lie down after so you don't have to go out straight out after [a facial]."

The relaxation room at Spirt and Skin in Tacket Street - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ms Pollock's most popular health therapies are her massages, which have only increased in popularity since the pandemic.

"Stress is a real concern," she said. "Stress is rife with people coming back post-pandemic. It's more than I've ever known.

"People have found it difficult in their jobs. Some people have loved working from home but it's been a real struggle for lots of people.

"People are feeling mentally drained and overwhelmed."