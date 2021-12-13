News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

New Farmfoods supermarket replacing Aldi opening in Ipswich this week

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:59 AM December 13, 2021
Farmfoods is replacing the Aldi supermarket in Meredith Road, Ipswich

Farmfoods is replacing the Aldi supermarket in Meredith Road, Ipswich - Credit: Paul Geater

Farmfoods has confirmed its latest Ipswich supermarket, replacing a former Aldi store, will open later this week.

The frozen food specialist announced earlier this year it would be taking over the Aldi unit in Meredith Road, near the Castle Hill estate, before Christmas.

Contractors are now putting finishing touches to the building including Farmfoods branding as the store prepares to open on Friday at 8am.

The frozen food specialist has confirmed it will open its latest Ipswich store this week

The frozen food specialist has confirmed it will open its latest Ipswich store this week - Credit: Paul Geater

Farmfoods' current Ipswich store, a smaller unit in nearby Bramford Road, will remain open but the discount food store will be expecting to attract more customers at its new site.

Budget supermarket Aldi confirmed it was closing the Meredith Road store as a new, larger store opened off Sproughton Road in the spring.

Aldi's move is believed to have opened the door for a planning application on the site of the former B&Q Garden Centre at the Anglia Retail Park, a short drive from Meredith Road.

Retail
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Buses has cancelled services from Tower Ramparts station

Suffolk Live News

Buses in Ipswich cancelled as staff forced to self-isolate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Byron and Jerome Ingham stand against an industrial building for press shots

Music

Popular Ipswich rapping duo reach Number 1 in iTunes chart

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Judge Dredd developer Pat Mills has detailed his experiences at St Joseph's College in Ipswich

Investigations | Special Report

'Investigate us': Order of monks accused of Ipswich school abuse tell...

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Derby County manager Wayne Rooney during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park Stadium, Derby

'Could you bring Rooney to Ipswich?' - MacAnthony on 'dream' Town job

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon