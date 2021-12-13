New Farmfoods supermarket replacing Aldi opening in Ipswich this week

Farmfoods is replacing the Aldi supermarket in Meredith Road, Ipswich - Credit: Paul Geater

Farmfoods has confirmed its latest Ipswich supermarket, replacing a former Aldi store, will open later this week.

The frozen food specialist announced earlier this year it would be taking over the Aldi unit in Meredith Road, near the Castle Hill estate, before Christmas.

Contractors are now putting finishing touches to the building including Farmfoods branding as the store prepares to open on Friday at 8am.

Farmfoods' current Ipswich store, a smaller unit in nearby Bramford Road, will remain open but the discount food store will be expecting to attract more customers at its new site.

Budget supermarket Aldi confirmed it was closing the Meredith Road store as a new, larger store opened off Sproughton Road in the spring.

Aldi's move is believed to have opened the door for a planning application on the site of the former B&Q Garden Centre at the Anglia Retail Park, a short drive from Meredith Road.