Brothers bring taste of the sea to new Ipswich restaurant

A new restaurant has opened its doors in Ipswich, ready to tempt customers with a range of fresh offerings from the sea.

The new Brothers Bar opened at 9 Great Colman Street on Friday, September 30.

Many Ipswich residents will remember it as the Alaturka restaurant, which was known for its traditional Turkish fare.

It has now been purchased by sibling duo, Vasile and Marius Dinca, who are determined to put their own stamp on the restaurant.

“I got the idea about two months ago,” explained Vasile Dinca. “I was thinking, what we could do at this new restaurant? I decided I would like to make it about fish, because that is what people like.

“We serve all kinds of fish, like cod, seabass, dourada, salmon."

He said customers will have the choice of having their fish grilled or pané, which will see the fish dipped or rolled in breadcrumbs before cooking.

Mr Dinca said: “People also love the platters, which include prawns, mussels, calamari and octopus.”

The restaurant will also serve a wide variety of meat and pasta dishes.

“We will serve chicken skewers, and then some chicken nuggets and fish fingers for children,” Mr Dinca said. “We will also have some vegetarian options, such as pesto pasta.”

He said customers will particularly enjoy bread served with homemade garlic and chilli sauces.

Mr Dinca said that this family-run restaurant will aim to provide a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.

“People coming in will be welcomed, he said. “The first time you come in, you will notice the good vibe.

“I want to offer quality food, the best food possible.”

Other eateries have joined the town in recent months, including Arlingtons in Museum Street, owned by the former Moloko co-owner, Zoe Cutting.

This week, it was announced that a mystery bar and restaurant has been granted permission to operate from Ipswich Town Hall.

The company, who has yet to be announced, has more than 40 venues in total, including some in East Anglia, the restaurant has yet to be revealed.

Since the start of the year, The Botanist and Honey and Harvey have also proven popular destinations with visitors to the town centre.



