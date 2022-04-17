News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Last orders at Ipswich's Unit 17 as club prepares for final night out

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM April 17, 2022
Unit 17 in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The Unit 17 nightclub in Ipswich is closing down - Credit: Archant

Ipswich nightlife venue Unit 17 is set to "go out with a bang" as it hosts its last-ever event tonight before its closure.

The management of the Cardinal Park nightclub, REKOM UK, announced earlier this month the venue was to close due to "circumstances beyond control".

REKOM UK said the club's last night would be held on Easter Sunday.

In a statement, REKOM UK said: "We plan to go out with a bang over the Easter weekend and hope all our loyal customers will join us for one last dance on Sunday 17 April as we say farewell to Unit 17 and clubbing as we know it in Ipswich."

The site has been a nightclub since 1999, when it was first Liquid and then Liquid & Envy.

After a £650,000 refurbishment in 2015, the Unit 17 branding was adopted and a string of famous faces have attended as guests over the years.

Planning documents submitted to Ipswich Borough Council last month revealed proposals to convert the club into an indoor inflatable park.

Unit 17 in Ipswich have put special safety measures in place to keep their customers safe. Bottles

The popular nightclub could be turned into an indoor inflatable park, planning documents suggest - Credit: Archant

