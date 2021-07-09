Published: 1:26 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 2:26 PM July 9, 2021

K Bar and Grill in Ipswich has been forced to close after a staff member tested positive. - Credit: Richard Everitt

The owner of a town centre bar forced to close for 10 days after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus has told of the "devastating" and "frustrating" impact it will have on his business.

K Bar and Grill, in Ipswich's St Nicholas Street, is the latest venue forced to shut following a confirmed case of the disease, after one member of staff tested positive.

It follows the closure of Wiff Waff at Ipswich Waterfront, which has also confirmed cases amongst staff members.

Richard Everitt, owner of K Bar and Grill, said he had to make the "difficult but responsible" decision to close the premises for 10 days from Thursday.

"We have spent all these months in lockdown, so to have this happen is very frustrating," said Mr Everitt.

Simon Daniels and Richard Everitt from K Bar and Grill, which has had to close for 10 days - Credit: Lucy Taylor

"We live for the weekends, like most town centre premises, as not many office workers have returned - so really this is two weeks of revenue gone and it's devastating, as we rely on Fridays and Saturdays."

Mr Everitt said on Friday that all members of his team have been asked to self-isolate, as they all work in close proximity and are a fairly small team.

"It's very frustrating times, but it's the right thing to do," he said.

"We weren't going to be showing the football as we don't open on Sundays and we are not a sports bar, but there is a feel good factor across this whole weekend.

"We had many bottomless brunches booked in for Saturday and a couple of parties outside this evening. It's such a shame."

The outside space at K Bar and Grill, where parties should have been held on Friday night - Credit: K Bar and Grill

He said they will have "absolutely no money coming in" and said he felt lucky to have reserves.

The "stop-start" nature of Covid is also very difficult for bars and pubs, said Mr Everitt.

"It's like the chicken and the egg. The more people that can get their second jab before we open up in the next two weeks, the better."