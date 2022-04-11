Boost to churros business after opening new premise
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A churros business that has been delighting marketgoers since last summer has expanded.
King of Churros hosted an opening of a new dessert place on Friday, April 8, welcoming regular and new customers.
Milson Ramos, the owner, said: "We had around 20 families over the weekend, and we also noticed a 40% increase in online sales."
The dessert business's new shop is in St Helen's Street.
Mr Ramos added he is very happy that so many people visited his new place.
Treats from the King of Churros are reviewed on Just Eat as “the best in the region”.
He said the secret was that "we prioritize working with high-quality and fresh products".
King of Churros has been operating in Ipswich Market since August 2021 and is known for Brazilian churros, gourmet churros, and serving the desert with double toppings and fruit smoothies.
It is the second business from the market to expand in recent weeks.
Another family-run business, TeaMix, opened in Museum Street and said it took its second-best day of trading.