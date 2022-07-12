Lidl confirm winter opening for new Ipswich store

Lidl have announced the highly-anticipated supermarket will open in winter - Credit: James Bass

Excitement is building as Lidl has announced their new supermarket at Futura Park will be opening this winter.

The store, which is currently being constructed on the Nacton Road entrance, will replace the existing Lidl on the Ravenswood estate.

Staff will transfer from the existing shop, while the company expects the opening to create up to 10 new jobs.

A spokesman for Lidl said: "We are delighted to confirm that construction of our new Lidl store is well underway with the store due to open this Winter.

The existing Lidl at the Ravenswood shopping centre will close when the larger store opens - Credit: Jason Noble

"Once opened, the new store will help to provide local residents in and around Ipswich with an even greater selection of Lidl’s high quality and affordable produce.

"We look forward to sharing more information, including a precise opening date, with the local community closer to the time."

The Futura Park supermarket is just one of two new stores opening in Ipswich, with the grocery giants also looking to move into Anglia Retail Park.