New Mamas & Papas store set to open in Next at Martlesham this week

Mamas & Papas is set to open in the Next store at Beardmore Park in Martlesham - Credit: Archant

A new Mamas & Papas store is set to open at a Next store in Martlesham Heath this week.

Opening as a concession in Next Home at Beardmore Park, the doors will be welcome its first customers on Thursday.

The move was first announced in May, with the baby and toddler retailer announcing a return to the Ipswich area for the first time in four years after the site at Anglia Retail Park closed.

When the concession opens on Thursday, the first 50 customers who make a purchase in-store will be given a free goodie bag to celebrate the launch.

Alongside the range of products available, the concession will provide services such as one-to-one personal shopping appointments, car seat consultations and fittings, independent advice across a wide range of brands, as well as click and collect.

Nathan Williams, chief operating officer at Mamas & Papas, said: "A customer visiting us in our new Next Home store location will have access to our dedicated Mamas & Papas team of experts, who will provide tailored, independent advice and recommendations to parents-to-be and their families.

"Being able to test and compare pushchairs, have car seats fitted into their car before buying, and gaining nursery furniture inspiration is something every new parent should have access to.

"The Martlesham concession marks our 21st store opening with Next and helps us to continue to deliver our goal of being the most accessible nursery brand on the high street."

The store will be open from 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm on Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.