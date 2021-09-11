News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Amazing' Ipswich community gets burger van man back on the road

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:00 AM September 11, 2021   
Mark Dyer's new burger van is now fully branded and out to events after a devastating fire destroyed his old van. 

Mark Dyer's new burger van is now fully branded after a devastating fire destroyed his old van. - Credit: Mark Dyer

A burger van man has been able to get back on the road after a devastating fire - thanks to the Ipswich community. 

Mark Dyer, from Chantry, was able to buy a new van with £970 in donations after his Dyer's Diner and Coffee Shack vehicle went up in flames.

He said: "The support I have had from the community has been amazing and I have already done a competition for a £30 voucher just to give something back and I will continue to do this.

Mark Dyer in front of burned-out burger van in Chantry, Ipswich.

Mark Dyer in front of burned-out burger van in Chantry, Ipswich. - Credit: Mark Dyer

"I would like to thank everyone who messaged me, stopped outside my house, and had a chat with me and a massive thank you to everyone who donated to the JustGiving page. 

"I will never forget it."

You may also want to watch:

He said his new van from Wales was a bit of  "a diamond in the rough" and it was still an "ongoing process" to get back to normal.

He is now serving food again and finished branding the vehicle at the end of last month. 

At the time of the fire on July 28, he said: "It's been my pride and joy and now it's gone, I feel gutted and numb and very empty inside."

The aftermath of a burger van fire in Hawthorn Drive 

The inside of the van in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Mark Dyer

