New Costa coffee confirmed for Ipswich station
- Credit: Archant
Commuters will be able to grab a Costa coffee at Ipswich rail station when the chain opens a new coffee shop in February.
Costa confirmed a new branch will open at the station, which already has branches of Starbucks and Greggs.
A spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to confirm that a brand new Costa Coffee store at Ipswich Station will be opening in February 2022, allowing for on-the-go members of the local community to easily and conveniently pick up their favourite handcrafted Costa coffee.
"We look forward to sharing more information at a later date and being an active member of the local community.”
It is understood the cafe will be in the unit which was formerly a Coffeelink branch.
The train station cafe will be Costa's latest addition to its stores in Ipswich, after a drive-thru for the Anglia Retail Park cafe was approved in August.
The chain already has seven coffee shops in the town, including a drive-thru at Euro Retail Park.
