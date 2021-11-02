News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New Costa coffee confirmed for Ipswich station

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:30 PM November 2, 2021
A new Costa Coffee branch is due to open at Ipswich Station in February

A new Costa Coffee branch is due to open at Ipswich Station in February - Credit: Archant

Commuters will be able to grab a Costa coffee at Ipswich rail station when the chain opens a new coffee shop in February.

Costa confirmed a new branch will open at the station, which already has branches of Starbucks and Greggs.

A spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to confirm that a brand new Costa Coffee store at Ipswich Station will be opening in February 2022, allowing for on-the-go members of the local community to easily and conveniently pick up their favourite handcrafted Costa coffee.

"We look forward to sharing more information at a later date and being an active member of the local community.”

It is understood the cafe will be in the unit which was formerly a Coffeelink branch.

The train station cafe will be Costa's latest addition to its stores in Ipswich, after a drive-thru for the Anglia Retail Park cafe was approved in August.

The chain already has seven coffee shops in the town, including a drive-thru at Euro Retail Park.

