Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Warning of store closures and job losses as Sport Direct make takeover bid for Game

PUBLISHED: 16:39 05 June 2019

Game in Tavern Street, Ipswich. Photo: David Vincent.

Game in Tavern Street, Ipswich. Photo: David Vincent.

Archant

Sports Direct has made a £51.9m bid for high street retailer Game.

However, Mike Ashley's firm has warned any takeover will likely lead to store closures and job losses as part of plans to restructure the chain.

Sports Direct is offering 30p a share for Game under the huge cash bid - which was triggered when it increased its stake in the video games chain to 38.5%.

MORE: BT to close 270 offices - what does this mean for Ipswich base?

The bid is Mr Ashley's latest move to expand his UK high street empire - having already acquired House of Fraser, Evans Cycles and online player Sofa.com over the past year.

There are multiple Game stores across Suffolk, including Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft.

And the potential takeover could place all these stores at risk.

Sports Direct was already Game's largest investor and has been a shareholder in the group since July 2017.

You may also want to watch:

It has been working with Game to roll out concessions and its competitive gaming and eSports arenas, called Belong, in which Sports Direct has bought a 50% share of the intellectual property rights.

Sports Direct said it would look to open Belong sites within Sports Direct, House of Fraser or elsewhere in the group, "focusing on the customer experience and experiential retail offering".

But it said its review of Game would cover its stores, headquarters and distribution centre.

It cautioned this could "result in consolidation or closure of Game sites and a consequent reduction or relocation in the employment of Game's employees and management".

Sports Direct said: "Sports Direct does not believe that, as a standalone business, Game is able to weather the pressures that it is facing.

"Sports Direct believes that the offer, in providing Game with the wider benefit of Sports Direct's operating and other experience and increased support, will secure Game's future and allow it to navigate these pressures."

Shares in Game jumped 24% after the bid.

Sports Direct added that the 30p a share bid was final and represented a 27% premium to Game's closing price on Tuesday of 23.55p.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Shed fire rips through three gardens and two houses in Ipswich

Mr Squirrell's garage. The secon door was also removed by firefighters, revealing the extent of the damage done to the wooden frame supporting the roof. All of the people in the houses at the time of the fire got out safely Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home 'garden village' near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

New Ipswich school to be named after Sir Bobby Robson

An artist impression of the new special school planned for the former Holywells High School site in Ipswich Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD

Two men in court accused of Ipswich knife attack

Police attend the scene of an incident in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

BT to close 270 offices - what does this mean for Ipswich base?

BT radio tower, Adastral Park

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST

First designs revealed for major Jubilee Park upgrade in Ipswich

CGI mock-ups of what the new Jubilee Park play area would look like. Picture: IBC/SUTCLIFFE PLAY

Ipswich knife-point convenience store robber facing prison

Springs Convenience Store, in Spring Road, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man in court accused of absconding from custody while serving low secure unit sentence

Foxhall House, on the St Clement's Hospital site Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Two men in court accused of Ipswich knife attack

Police attend the scene of an incident in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists