Closure dates for Suffolk's Sainsbury's cafes confirmed

Three Sainsbury's cafes in Suffolk will close down permanently at the end of the week - Credit: PA

The closing date of some of Sainsbury's cafes in Suffolk has been announced by the supermarket chain.

The decision to close the cafes in the Ipswich (Hadleigh Road), Sudbury and Haverhill stores was announced last month.

Bosses have since confirmed that the cafes will close permanently on Friday, April 22.

As part of the new plans, the retailer will open 30 more restaurant hubs in stores in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), which runs the Caffe Carluccio’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Ed’s Diner, and Slim Chickens brands.

As well as this, bosses announced that 30 Starbucks sites will open across its supermarkets, as it closes 200 cafés across the country.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's said: "Last month, we confirmed we’re set to transform our eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer through new food halls in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group and cafes with Starbucks.

"As part of this, some of our store cafés will close by the end of this month and we will keep colleagues and customers updated on our plans.

The Warren Heath, Bury St Edmunds and Stanway stores' cafés will be remaining open.