News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Closure dates for Suffolk's Sainsbury's cafes confirmed

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:22 AM April 20, 2022
File photo dated 5/11/2020 of a Sainsbury's supermarket at Colton. The boss of Sainsbury's has writt

Three Sainsbury's cafes in Suffolk will close down permanently at the end of the week - Credit: PA

The closing date of some of Sainsbury's cafes in Suffolk has been announced by the supermarket chain. 

The decision to close the cafes in the Ipswich (Hadleigh Road), Sudbury and Haverhill stores was announced last month. 

Bosses have since confirmed that the cafes will close permanently on Friday, April 22.  

As part of the new plans, the retailer will open 30 more restaurant hubs in stores in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), which runs the Caffe Carluccio’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Ed’s Diner, and Slim Chickens brands.

As well as this, bosses announced that 30 Starbucks sites will open across its supermarkets, as it closes 200 cafés across the country. 

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's said: "Last month, we confirmed we’re set to transform our eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer through new food halls in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group and cafes with Starbucks.

"As part of this, some of our store cafés will close by the end of this month and we will keep colleagues and customers updated on our plans.

The Warren Heath, Bury St Edmunds and Stanway stores' cafés will be remaining open. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Beattie statue

Skateboarders damage statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Michael Fulcher

Fuel protests put my care at risk says Ipswich resident

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Unit 17 in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Live News

Last orders at Ipswich's Unit 17 as club prepares for final night out

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Poacher's Pocket pub in east Suffolk has been included in the list

Pubs

5 of readers' favourite 'hidden gem' pubs in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon