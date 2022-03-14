News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Formal plans submitted for project that could produce 350 jobs in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 6:40 PM March 14, 2022
Eastern Gateway development designs

CGI image of the proposed new units at the Eastern Gateway business park. - Credit: Trebor Developments

Plans for a development that could produce up to 350 new jobs at the Eastern Gateway business park have taken a step forward as a detailed planning application has been submitted.

Trebor Developments has submitted the plans, on an eight-acre site which used to be home to the sugar beet factory on Sproughton Road, which was purchased from Ipswich Borough Council.

The council bought the site in 2014 in a bid to attract major employers to the area, and this project will accompany existing units currently being used by Amazon and La Doria.

The scheme, which is being marketed as "Access @ Eastern Gateway, Ipswich", is made up of five industrial units and accompanying logistics.

The units will range from 10,000 - 55,000 square feet, and Trebor estimates that once occupied they could create up to 350 jobs.

Subject to planning permission, Trebor hopes work can start in the third quarter of 2022, with the units ready for occupation in the second quarter of 2023.

Trebor's website say that the project "will offer an enhanced, sustainability-led specification and will offer high quality industrial and logistics units to local occupiers."

The site, which is adjacent to the A14, around two miles west of Ipswich town centre, will also benefit from further improvements being carried out by Ipswich Borough Council, including new estate roads and access, cycleways and public footpaths.

Development manager for Trebor, Greg Dalton, said: “Ipswich is a key industrial and logistics hub in the east of England and we’re delighted to have submitted planning for this important scheme.

"The scheme will be even further improved by the works Ipswich Borough Council are undertaking and we look forward to investing in much-needed new industrial product for this area.” 

Speaking at the time of the sale of the eight acre site to Trebor, borough leader, David Ellesmere, said: “This is the latest step in the success story of Eastern Gateway and shows how right Ipswich Borough Council was to take on this site.

"The additional units will attract new investment to Ipswich and bring even more jobs on top of the 500 already created on this industrial park.”

David Ellesmere at the sugar beet site in Sproughton shortly after the borough bought it in 2014.

Ipswich Borough Council leader, David Ellesmere, at the site of the former sugar beet factory before it was bought by the council. - Credit: Ipswich Council


