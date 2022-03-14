Formal plans submitted for project that could produce 350 jobs in Ipswich
- Credit: Trebor Developments
Plans for a development that could produce up to 350 new jobs at the Eastern Gateway business park have taken a step forward as a detailed planning application has been submitted.
Trebor Developments has submitted the plans, on an eight-acre site which used to be home to the sugar beet factory on Sproughton Road, which was purchased from Ipswich Borough Council.
The council bought the site in 2014 in a bid to attract major employers to the area, and this project will accompany existing units currently being used by Amazon and La Doria.
The scheme, which is being marketed as "Access @ Eastern Gateway, Ipswich", is made up of five industrial units and accompanying logistics.
The units will range from 10,000 - 55,000 square feet, and Trebor estimates that once occupied they could create up to 350 jobs.
Subject to planning permission, Trebor hopes work can start in the third quarter of 2022, with the units ready for occupation in the second quarter of 2023.
Trebor's website say that the project "will offer an enhanced, sustainability-led specification and will offer high quality industrial and logistics units to local occupiers."
The site, which is adjacent to the A14, around two miles west of Ipswich town centre, will also benefit from further improvements being carried out by Ipswich Borough Council, including new estate roads and access, cycleways and public footpaths.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- 2 Slip road on A14 closed after single-vehicle crash
- 3 First properties completed at new 560-home estate
- 4 Well-known Ipswich restaurant owner set to celebrate 100th birthday
- 5 Man accused of murder at Ipswich guest house appears in court
- 6 7 roadworks in Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week
- 7 Man to appear in court accused of dangerous driving in Shackleton Road
- 8 'DNA testing saved my life' - Woman traces birth family after 50 years
- 9 Five places for play areas and coffee around Ipswich
- 10 Grime artist feels 'robbed' by Ed Sheeran over Shape of You, court hears
Development manager for Trebor, Greg Dalton, said: “Ipswich is a key industrial and logistics hub in the east of England and we’re delighted to have submitted planning for this important scheme.
"The scheme will be even further improved by the works Ipswich Borough Council are undertaking and we look forward to investing in much-needed new industrial product for this area.”
Speaking at the time of the sale of the eight acre site to Trebor, borough leader, David Ellesmere, said: “This is the latest step in the success story of Eastern Gateway and shows how right Ipswich Borough Council was to take on this site.
"The additional units will attract new investment to Ipswich and bring even more jobs on top of the 500 already created on this industrial park.”