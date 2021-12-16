News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

'Appalling' lack of rest stops - lorry drivers hit out over cafe closure

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:30 PM December 16, 2021
Gary Brown and his partner Mike outside of the Dock Stop Cafe in Felixstowe

Gary Brown and his partner Mike outside the Dock Stop Cafe in Felixstowe, which will be closing on Christmas Eve - Credit: Dock Stop Cafe

Lorry drivers and hauliers using Felixstowe port have told of their dismay at the lack of places to take a break.

They have hit out following news that the Dock Stop Cafe, behind the BP station in Anzani Avenue, will be closing down on Christmas Eve, due to the landlords' plans to redevelop the site.

The loss of the cafe, run by Gary Brown and his partner Mike, is just the latest blow to lorry drivers.

It comes after the permanent closure earlier this year of the Orwell Truckstop at Nacton, which was one of the A14's only truck stops near Ipswich.

Mr Brown said they had been getting a lot of reaction from their regular customers.

"All the drivers who come in here are up in arms about it, because there's nowhere else in Felixstowe they can go.

"They need somewhere they can have a stop and get out of their lorries. Their cab is their office and they don't want to eat there."

Lorry driver Richard Allday, secretary of the Suffolk road haulage branch of Unite

Lorry driver Richard Allday, secretary of the Suffolk road haulage branch of Unite - Credit: Richard Allday

Lorry driver Richard Allday, secretary of the Suffolk road haulage branch of Unite, said: "I am shocked that the cafe is closing.

"You have now got a long drive to Bury St Edmunds for a break in one direction, or to Chelmsford, which doesn't have catering facilities.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman taken to hospital after reports of person in the water
  2. 2 Dock Stop Cafe in Felixstowe to close after 28 years
  3. 3 'This restaurant needs to stay' - New owners take on Steak Lobster & Co
  1. 4 'Devoted' son was fiercely loyal to his family, inquest hears
  2. 5 Ice rink to open at Ipswich Winter Wonderland
  3. 6 Matchday Recap: Dire Town dumped out of the FA Cup by Barrow
  4. 7 'Brilliant' news about care home plans for Tolly brewery
  5. 8 Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'
  6. 9 Britain's poshest train returns to Ipswich for festive trip
  7. 10 Rail services from Ipswich affected after person hit by train

"We are being reduced to a diet of fast food - and they wonder why it's hard to recruit drivers."

He said the closure of facilities for truckers was definitely making the driver shortage worse, adding: "Hauliers recognise that the working conditions and rest stops are appalling."

The Orwell Crossing truck stop which is being closed in order to be redeveloped as a logistics park

The former Orwell Truckstop at Nacton, which closed earlier this year - Credit: ARCHANT

Caron Craft, transport manager at Penta GB, based in Felixstowe, said: "It's just another kick in the teeth for those drivers that need these pit stops.

"There's no parking, which impacts on drivers' hours, as when they have time to run most places are no longer there that are safe and secure." She added this impacted drivers' earnings as well as their hours.

Lorry driver Dennis Anderson said he was concerned at the loss of facilities.

"I'm based in Ipswich and I can take a break in my yard, but there's a lot of people who can't," he said. 

"Sometimes you need to take a break, and where can you get a drink or food?"



Port of Felixstowe
Food and Drink
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich remains open

A14 | Updated

Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Covid-19 drive-through testing centre near the Copdock interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LU

Coronavirus

Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne pictured during the Shrewsbury Town game.

'Taken a massive toll' - Town striker and partner share personal heartbreak

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Ipswich Crown Court

Man possessing 11,000 indecent images escapes jail

Jane Hunt

person