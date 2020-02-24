E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Mother and child escape candle fire but mother suffers burns and smoke inhalation

PUBLISHED: 14:18 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 24 February 2020

The fire service were called to a first floor flat fire in Bruff Road earlier today. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman and her child fled from their Ipswich flat after it caught fire from an unattended candle.

Firefighters were called at 11.10am this morning to the first floor flat in Bruff Road, in the Stoke Park area.

An ambulance was called for the owner of the flat, a 32-year-old woman, and her child after firefighters worried they had suffered from smoke inhalation.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said the pair were taken to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment.

The firefighters left the scene of the Stoke Park incident at 11.45am.

