Published: 11:08 AM May 21, 2021

A number of caravans pitched up at the Portman Road car park in Ipswich last weekend - Credit: Contributed

A traveller encampment has left Ipswich's Portman Road car park following several visits from police, after pitching up last weekend.

Several caravans appeared on the Ipswich Borough Council car park opposite the Ipswich Town Football Club stadium on Sunday, May 16.

Suffolk police said officers made regular visits in the days that followed and the last of the group left on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

A spokesman for the council said they were doing everything they could to get possession of the car park back and said earlier this week: "We are aware of the situation and taking all the necessary and normal steps, along with our partners, to secure possession of the site."



