Chantry family fun day planned for Sunday

This Sunday, the Chantry community day will take place at the library. Pictured: Last year's event was a huge success. - Credit: Ozzie Bozdag

Members of the community have pulled together to create a fun day out for all the family at Chantry Library this Sunday.

Celebrating the library’s 10th anniversary, the day will include food stalls, face painting, a dog show and live music.

Also in attendance will be Castle Hill resident Harry Lyne, 31, who will be cutting his long hair, to raise money for bleed control kits, after being stabbed himself in 2015.

"There will be a car boot sale and a raffle, with all proceeds raised to be donated to the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation in support of their bleed control kit incentive", said Harry.

"There will also be live music from local musicians, a DJ and a raffle.

"It should be a lot of fun."

Also at the day will be Codfellas owner, Ozzie Bozdag, who has prepared a goodie bag for the first 200 people to visit his store, and will also be providing deep-fried halloumi and Mars bars.

Harry Lyne will be cutting his hair on Sunday, to raise funds for bleed control kits. - Credit: Jamie Hart

The team at Codfellas will be running a stall, after the success of last year's community day. - Credit: Ozzie Bozdag

Ozzie Bozdag from Codfellas has been busy preparing 200 goodie bags for the first 200 people to visit his stall. - Credit: Ozzie Bozdag







