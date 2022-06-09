Ipswich fish and chip charity raises £2,400

Ozzie Bozdag, of CodFellas fish and chips, is delighted that the chantry community have supported his charity, and managed to raise £2,400 for local causes. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An Ipswich businessman created his own charity after being inspired by his grandfather – which will now donate over £2,000 to the community.

Ozzie Bozdag is the director of Codfella’s fish and chip shop on Greenfich Avenue, and creator of the Codfella’s Chantry Charity.

The Chantry community has rallied behind the idea, and managed to raise an incredible £2,400.

Mr Bozdag is delighted with the generosity.

“The idea came from my grandfather,” he explained. “Before he sadly passed away last year, he had always been part of organisations like this.

“When I visited him in hospital, this was something he requested of me.

“He said, if you want the community to support you, you need to give support back to the community.”

Mr Bozdag took these words to heart, and started the Codfella’s Chantry Charity.

There are now collection boxes in shops, pubs and barbershops all around Chantry, and people have been donating generously.

Mr Bozdag has been helped in his efforts by friend, Dan Drake.

He said: “He has been involved in every single part of this, which I really appreciate.

“We have been using the funds to do food shopping for the Chequers Hotel, where there are homeless people staying.

“But at the moment, this is the biggest donation of funds that we’ve given.”

The money will be given to Chantry Library for their soup kitchen and family fun day in August.

Mr Bozdag said this was a decided by the whole community.

“We ask people’s opinions about where to donate the money. I like the community to be involved in that decision,” he explained.

“Our company pays all the expenses, and whatever is collected from the community is given back to the community.”

He is hopeful that some of the funds can also be donated to Chantry’s next ‘winter wonderland,’ which last December saw an ice rink installed at the basketball court close to Chantry Library.

Mr Bozdag said he is keen to continue his grandfather’s legacy of helping the community.

“He always wanted to build a water well in Africa. Maybe that’s something I'll work on in the future.”